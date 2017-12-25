First Published: 2017-12-25
Pope Francis: Mideast needs two-state solution
Francis uses his Christmas message to call for negotiated two-state solution to end Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Middle East Online

By Philip Pullella - VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis waves as he leads the "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message

Pope Francis used his Christmas message on Monday to call for a negotiated two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, after US President Donald Trump stoked regional tensions with his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"Let us pray that the will to resume dialogue may prevail between the parties and that a negotiated solution can finally be reached, one that would allow the peaceful coexistence of two states within mutually agreed and internationally recognised borders," Francis said.

It was the second time that the pope has spoken out publicly about Jerusalem since Trump's decision on Dec. 6. On that day, Francis called for the city's "status quo" to be respected, lest new tensions in the Middle East further inflame world conflicts.
 

