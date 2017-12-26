First Published: 2017-12-26
Egypt executes 15 over Sinai attacks on security forces
Hangings come one week after IS group attacked helicopter with anti-tank missile at North Sinai airport.
Middle East Online

It was the largest mass execution carried out in the North African country since six convicted jihadists were hanged in 2015

CAIRO - Egyptian authorities on Tuesday executed 15 prisoners convicted of attacks on security forces in the restive Sinai Peninsula, police officials said.

The men were hanged in two jails where they had been held since military courts sentenced them for the attacks in the Sinai, where jihadists are waging an insurgency, the officials said.

It was the largest mass execution carried out in the North African country since six convicted jihadists were hanged in 2015.

The hangings come a week after the Islamic State group attacked a helicopter with an anti-tank missile at a North Sinai airport as the country's defence and interior ministers were visiting.

The ministers were unhurt in the attack but an aide to the defence minister was killed along with a pilot.

IS's Egypt affiliate has killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers in attacks in the Sinai and also targeted civilians in the mainland.

Egyptian courts have sentenced hundreds to death over unrest since the military ousted divisive Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

But most defendants have appealed and won retrials.

Egypt has struggled to defeat the jihadists in Sinai.

While their attacks have become less frequent,

But they have increasingly targeted civilians over the past year.

In November, suspected IS gunmen massacred more than 300 Muslim worshippers at a mosque in Sinai associated with Sufi Muslims IS views as heretical.

The jihadists have killed more than 100 Christians in church bombings and shootings since December last year.

After the mosque massacre, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi instructed his military chief of staff to quell the attacks in three months using "brutal force".
 

Syria rebels reject Russian-led peace initiative

Tunisia working with UAE on female terrorist threat

Egypt executes 15 over Sinai attacks on security forces

Pope Francis: Mideast needs two-state solution

Migrants try their luck in Morocco

Mass protest in northeast Morocco after two die in coal mine

Israelis seek compensation after Saudi chess snub

Egypt FM to visit to Ethiopia after Nile dam talks stall

Bahrain sentences six to death for 'assassination plot'

Iraq invites bids to build new Kirkuk export pipeline

'10,000 refugees' to be relocated from Libya to EU in 2018

Mosul celebrates first post-IS Christmas

Grim Christmas at Holy Land

Hundreds ransack church in Egypt

Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire

How long can Palestinians break with US?

Traders in Old Mosul rebuild their ruined market

Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers as protests continue

Powers scramble over political settlement in Syria

Abbas says Palestinians will no longer accept US peace plan

Malaysian PM vows to use all means to fight Trump's Jerusalem move

Australia cease air strike campaign in Iraq and Syria

UN votes 128-9 to reject US decision on Jerusalem

Russia, Turkey finalise S-400 missile deal

Russia parliament ratifies deal to expand Syria naval facility

Suspected cholera cases in Yemen reach one million

Lebanon conducts first census of Palestinian refugees

16 die waiting for evacuation from Syrian rebel enclave

Fresh protests hit Iraqi Kurdistan

Two Palestinian women in Israeli military court over slap video

Two dead in Iran earthquake

Trump warns 'we're watching' UN vote on Jerusalem

Syria opposition urges Russia to push Assad

FAO warns against deteriorating food security in MENA region

Coalition raids hit Yemen rebels after missile targets Riyadh

Egypt struggles to stem "catastrophic" population boom

Police say car hits crowd in Melbourne in 'deliberate act'

350 prisoners feared 'disappeared' by Iraqi Kurd forces

Saudi-led raids hit Huthis after missile targets Riyadh

Netanyahu ally resigns amid corruption probe

Palestinians slam US 'threatening' UN member states

Hamid Baghaie sentenced to 63 years' jail in Iran

Turkey seeks arrest of US trial witness' family

UN to Iran: Halt execution of academic 'immediately'

Yemen's Hadi says no peace before rebels surrender

 