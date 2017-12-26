First Published: 2017-12-26
Israelis seek compensation after Saudi chess snub
Israel Chess Federation says it is seeking compensation from organisers of tournament in Saudi Arabia, after Riyadh refused to issue visas for its players.
Middle East Online

Iran, Qatar, and Israel had initially not received visas

JERUSALEM - The Israel Chess Federation said Tuesday it is seeking compensation from the organisers of a tournament in Saudi Arabia, after the Gulf state refused to issue visas for its players.

The King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships is the first international chess competition held in Saudi Arabia, perceived as a display of the conservative kingdom's growing openness to the West.

The regulations of the organisers, the World Chess Federation (FIDE), stipulate that no player should be refused the opportunity to participate, but players from three states -- Iran, Qatar, and Israel, had initially not received visas.

On Monday, FIDE announced it had "secured visas for Qatar and Iran," with officials from the world chess body failing to reach an agreement with the Saudis to allow the Israelis to enter the kingdom for the games.

Fatimah Baeshen, a spokeswoman for the Saudi embassy in Washington, indicated on Twitter that the Israelis were refused visas because the kingdom does not have diplomatic ties with their country.

"The Kingdom has allowed the participation of all citizens. The exception is whereby KSA (the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) has historically not had diplomatic ties with a specific country-thus has maintained its policy," she wrote.

The Israel Chess Federation accused Saudi Arabia of misleading FIDE to enable hosting the tournament, which begins on Tuesday.

"All their previous statements were to the contrary," spokesman Lior Aizenberg said.

Aizenberg said the Israelis were seeking financial compensation from FIDE for the seven players who "were professionally and financially damaged" by the saga.

In addition, they wanted assurances that FIDE would never repeat such conduct, and "every country hosting an international event will commit to hosting Israeli chess players, even if it's an Arab state."

Finally, the Israel Chess Federation was demanding FIDE competitions set to take place in Saudi over the next two years "be immediately cancelled," Aizenberg said in a statement.

FIDE did not respond to requests for comment.

Israel and Saudi Arabia have no official relations.

The presence of Israelis in Saudi Arabia would have been highly unusual, and comes as officials from the Jewish state increasingly hint at covert ties with the Sunni-ruled kingdom.

Israel and Saudi Arabia share a common fear of Iran's attempts to increase its influence in the region.

Israeli athletes often face difficulties when competing around the Middle East due to hostility toward their country.
 

Syria rebels reject Russian-led peace initiative

Tunisia working with UAE on female terrorist threat

Egypt executes 15 over Sinai attacks on security forces

Pope Francis: Mideast needs two-state solution

Migrants try their luck in Morocco

Mass protest in northeast Morocco after two die in coal mine

Israelis seek compensation after Saudi chess snub

Egypt FM to visit to Ethiopia after Nile dam talks stall

Bahrain sentences six to death for 'assassination plot'

Iraq invites bids to build new Kirkuk export pipeline

'10,000 refugees' to be relocated from Libya to EU in 2018

Mosul celebrates first post-IS Christmas

Grim Christmas at Holy Land

Hundreds ransack church in Egypt

Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire

How long can Palestinians break with US?

Traders in Old Mosul rebuild their ruined market

Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers as protests continue

Powers scramble over political settlement in Syria

Abbas says Palestinians will no longer accept US peace plan

Malaysian PM vows to use all means to fight Trump's Jerusalem move

Australia cease air strike campaign in Iraq and Syria

UN votes 128-9 to reject US decision on Jerusalem

Russia, Turkey finalise S-400 missile deal

Russia parliament ratifies deal to expand Syria naval facility

Suspected cholera cases in Yemen reach one million

Lebanon conducts first census of Palestinian refugees

16 die waiting for evacuation from Syrian rebel enclave

Fresh protests hit Iraqi Kurdistan

Two Palestinian women in Israeli military court over slap video

Two dead in Iran earthquake

Trump warns 'we're watching' UN vote on Jerusalem

Syria opposition urges Russia to push Assad

FAO warns against deteriorating food security in MENA region

Coalition raids hit Yemen rebels after missile targets Riyadh

Egypt struggles to stem "catastrophic" population boom

Police say car hits crowd in Melbourne in 'deliberate act'

350 prisoners feared 'disappeared' by Iraqi Kurd forces

Saudi-led raids hit Huthis after missile targets Riyadh

Netanyahu ally resigns amid corruption probe

Palestinians slam US 'threatening' UN member states

Hamid Baghaie sentenced to 63 years' jail in Iran

Turkey seeks arrest of US trial witness' family

UN to Iran: Halt execution of academic 'immediately'

Yemen's Hadi says no peace before rebels surrender

 