First Published: 2017-12-26
Mass protest in northeast Morocco after two die in coal mine
Several thousand people gather for second day in a row in Jerada to denounce harsh living conditions.
Middle East Online

People shout slogans during a protest after two miners died while working in a clandestine coal mine, in Jerada

RABAT - Thousands of people protested in northeast Morocco on Monday against economic marginalisation after two young men died while digging in an abandoned coal mine.

The deaths on Friday of the two brothers, aged 23 and 30, sparked a wave of anger in the city of Jerada, according to Moroccan media.

On Monday several thousand people gathered for a second day in a row to denounce harsh living conditions, Said Zeroual of the Moroccan Association of Human Rights said.

"The whole city is observing a general strike" in solidarity, he added.

The demonstrators have adopted the slogans of the Al-Hirak al-Shaabi movement that staged a string of protests this year in the neighbouring Rif region.

Jerada, long dependent on mining, suffered a major blow in the late 1990s with the closure of a coal pit that employed 9,000 people.
 

Syria rebels reject Russian-led peace initiative

Tunisia working with UAE on female terrorist threat

Egypt executes 15 over Sinai attacks on security forces

Pope Francis: Mideast needs two-state solution

Migrants try their luck in Morocco

Mass protest in northeast Morocco after two die in coal mine

Israelis seek compensation after Saudi chess snub

Egypt FM to visit to Ethiopia after Nile dam talks stall

Bahrain sentences six to death for 'assassination plot'

Iraq invites bids to build new Kirkuk export pipeline

'10,000 refugees' to be relocated from Libya to EU in 2018

Mosul celebrates first post-IS Christmas

Grim Christmas at Holy Land

Hundreds ransack church in Egypt

Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire

How long can Palestinians break with US?

Traders in Old Mosul rebuild their ruined market

Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers as protests continue

Powers scramble over political settlement in Syria

Abbas says Palestinians will no longer accept US peace plan

Malaysian PM vows to use all means to fight Trump's Jerusalem move

Australia cease air strike campaign in Iraq and Syria

UN votes 128-9 to reject US decision on Jerusalem

Russia, Turkey finalise S-400 missile deal

Russia parliament ratifies deal to expand Syria naval facility

Suspected cholera cases in Yemen reach one million

Lebanon conducts first census of Palestinian refugees

16 die waiting for evacuation from Syrian rebel enclave

Fresh protests hit Iraqi Kurdistan

Two Palestinian women in Israeli military court over slap video

Two dead in Iran earthquake

Trump warns 'we're watching' UN vote on Jerusalem

Syria opposition urges Russia to push Assad

FAO warns against deteriorating food security in MENA region

Coalition raids hit Yemen rebels after missile targets Riyadh

Egypt struggles to stem "catastrophic" population boom

Police say car hits crowd in Melbourne in 'deliberate act'

350 prisoners feared 'disappeared' by Iraqi Kurd forces

Saudi-led raids hit Huthis after missile targets Riyadh

Netanyahu ally resigns amid corruption probe

Palestinians slam US 'threatening' UN member states

Hamid Baghaie sentenced to 63 years' jail in Iran

Turkey seeks arrest of US trial witness' family

UN to Iran: Halt execution of academic 'immediately'

Yemen's Hadi says no peace before rebels surrender

 