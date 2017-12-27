First Published: 2017-12-27
Turkish crackdown on Gulenists continues
Turkish police detains 54 former staff of shut down Fatih University in Gulen-related operation.
Middle East Online

ISTANBUL - Turkish police have detained 54 staff from a university shut down after an attempted coup last year that was blamed on US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, state-run Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday.

It said the police had arrest warrants for a total of 171 academics and staff from Istanbul's former Fatih University, which was regarded as having close ties to Gulen. The cleric has denied any involvement in the failed putsch of July 15, 2016.

Fatih University was shut under a state decree following the coup attempt and Anadolu said staff there were found to have been users of ByLock, an encrypted messaging application which the government says was commonly used by Gulen's supporters.

Since the coup attempt more than 50,000 people, including civil servants and security personnel, have been jailed pending trial and some 150,000 suspended or dismissed from their jobs.

Rights groups say the crackdown has been exploited to muzzle dissent. The government says the measures have been necessary due to the security threats which has Turkey faced since the putsch, in which 250 people were killed.
 

Medical evacuations begin from besieged Syria rebel bastion

33 Yemen rebels killed in Saudi-led strikes

Erdogan says absolutely impossible to advance with Assad in Syria

Young Moroccans risk their lives in 'mines of death'

Migrants try their luck in Morocco

Christmas returns to war-ravaged Raqa

Turkey, Tunisia sign defence, investment deals

Macron urges lifting of Yemen blockade

Saudi king, Turkey PM hold talks in Riyadh

Bahrain sentences 10 to life in jail

Yazidi fighters accused of executing Iraqi civilians

Turkish crackdown on Gulenists continues

Tunisia working with UAE on female terrorist threat

Mass protest in northeast Morocco after two die in coal mine

Israelis seek compensation after Saudi chess snub

Syria rebels reject Russian-led peace initiative

Egypt executes 15 over Sinai attacks on security forces

Egypt FM to visit to Ethiopia after Nile dam talks stall

Bahrain sentences six to death for 'assassination plot'

Pope Francis: Mideast needs two-state solution

Iraq invites bids to build new Kirkuk export pipeline

'10,000 refugees' to be relocated from Libya to EU in 2018

Mosul celebrates first post-IS Christmas

Hundreds ransack church in Egypt

Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire

How long can Palestinians break with US?

Traders in Old Mosul rebuild their ruined market

Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers as protests continue

Powers scramble over political settlement in Syria

Abbas says Palestinians will no longer accept US peace plan

Malaysian PM vows to use all means to fight Trump's Jerusalem move

Australia cease air strike campaign in Iraq and Syria

UN votes 128-9 to reject US decision on Jerusalem

Russia, Turkey finalise S-400 missile deal

Russia parliament ratifies deal to expand Syria naval facility

Suspected cholera cases in Yemen reach one million

Lebanon conducts first census of Palestinian refugees

16 die waiting for evacuation from Syrian rebel enclave

Fresh protests hit Iraqi Kurdistan

Two Palestinian women in Israeli military court over slap video

Two dead in Iran earthquake

Trump warns 'we're watching' UN vote on Jerusalem

Syria opposition urges Russia to push Assad

FAO warns against deteriorating food security in MENA region

Coalition raids hit Yemen rebels after missile targets Riyadh

 