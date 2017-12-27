First Published: 2017-12-27
Turkey, Tunisia sign defence, investment deals
Turkish President in Tunis says hopes to 'reinforce economic ties', signs deals for cooperation on issues of defence, investment, environment.
Middle East Online

Tunisian and Turkish leaders walk past guard of honour at Carthage Palace in Tunis.

TUNIS - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday signed agreements in Tunis on defence, investment and the environment as he and his Tunisian counterpart expressed their determination to strengthen economic cooperation.

"We affirmed the desire of the two states to strengthen cooperation... taking into account the circumstances affecting Tunisia," the North African country's President Beji Caid Essebsi said.

The Tunisian leader went on to praise "the understanding shown by the Turkish president regarding these circumstances".

Turkey and Tunisia have deep political and commercial ties, but their free trade agreement has been the subject of fierce discussion during debate on financial legislation.

Tunisia's trade imbalance has increased considerably, reaching 1.6 billion dinars ($649 million, 565 million euros) in the first 10 months of 2017, and the country has reinstated customs duties on certain products imported from Turkey.

"Turkey supports Tunisia in difficult times," said Erdogan. "The development of Tunisia is the development of Turkey."

Erdogan said he hoped to "reinforce our economic ties, particularly in commerce and investments, and develop cooperation in the energy, tourism and agriculture sectors".

Agreements were signed on Wednesday for cooperation on defence, including for Tunisian soldiers to be trained in Turkey, as well as investments, said Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui.

The Turkish delegation was keen to increase the importation of Tunisian products such as olive oil and phosphate, he added.

Erdogan arrived in Tunisia along with about 10 government ministers and more than 150 businessmen, on the final leg of a tour that has also taken him to Chad and Sudan.

Journalists staged a protest when Erdogan arrived in Tunisia on Tuesday night to denounce violations against freedom of expression in Turkey and the imprisonment of numerous media workers there.

The Palestinian issue and the crisis in neighbouring Libya were also on the agenda for talks between the two presidents.
 

Medical evacuations begin from besieged Syria rebel bastion

33 Yemen rebels killed in Saudi-led strikes

Erdogan says absolutely impossible to advance with Assad in Syria

Young Moroccans risk their lives in 'mines of death'

Migrants try their luck in Morocco

Christmas returns to war-ravaged Raqa

Turkey, Tunisia sign defence, investment deals

Macron urges lifting of Yemen blockade

Saudi king, Turkey PM hold talks in Riyadh

Bahrain sentences 10 to life in jail

Yazidi fighters accused of executing Iraqi civilians

Turkish crackdown on Gulenists continues

Tunisia working with UAE on female terrorist threat

Mass protest in northeast Morocco after two die in coal mine

Israelis seek compensation after Saudi chess snub

Syria rebels reject Russian-led peace initiative

Egypt executes 15 over Sinai attacks on security forces

Egypt FM to visit to Ethiopia after Nile dam talks stall

Bahrain sentences six to death for 'assassination plot'

Pope Francis: Mideast needs two-state solution

Iraq invites bids to build new Kirkuk export pipeline

'10,000 refugees' to be relocated from Libya to EU in 2018

Mosul celebrates first post-IS Christmas

Hundreds ransack church in Egypt

Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire

How long can Palestinians break with US?

Traders in Old Mosul rebuild their ruined market

Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers as protests continue

Powers scramble over political settlement in Syria

Abbas says Palestinians will no longer accept US peace plan

Malaysian PM vows to use all means to fight Trump's Jerusalem move

Australia cease air strike campaign in Iraq and Syria

UN votes 128-9 to reject US decision on Jerusalem

Russia, Turkey finalise S-400 missile deal

Russia parliament ratifies deal to expand Syria naval facility

Suspected cholera cases in Yemen reach one million

Lebanon conducts first census of Palestinian refugees

16 die waiting for evacuation from Syrian rebel enclave

Fresh protests hit Iraqi Kurdistan

Two Palestinian women in Israeli military court over slap video

Two dead in Iran earthquake

Trump warns 'we're watching' UN vote on Jerusalem

Syria opposition urges Russia to push Assad

FAO warns against deteriorating food security in MENA region

Coalition raids hit Yemen rebels after missile targets Riyadh

 