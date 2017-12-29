First Published: 2017-12-29
Turkey opposition daily says accountant released from jail
Accountant Emre Iper had been held for 267 days as one of the suspects in case that has raised concerns over press freedom in Turkey.
Middle East Online

17 current and former employees of Cumhuriyet are currently being tried on controversial terror charges.

ANKARA - A Turkish judge on Friday ordered the release from jail of the accountant of opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet after some nine months behind bars, the daily said.

Accountant Emre Iper has been held for 267 days as one of the suspects in a case that has raised concerns over press freedom under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A total of 17 current and former writers, cartoonists and executives from Cumhuriyet ("Republic") are currently being tried on controversial terror charges in a trial that began on July 24.

Most have already been released on judicial supervision, meaning they could walk free but remain charged and on trial.

With Iper's release there are now three of the most prominent suspects behind bars -- investigative journalist Ahmet Sik, the paper's chairman Akin Atalay and editor-in-chief Murat Sabuncu.

Iper had been specifically accused of downloading a messaging app known as Bylock which the authorities say was used by the group of US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen who is blamed for the July 15, 2016 failed coup.

However the judge ruled that Iper should be freed as he had downloaded Bylock accidentally while accessing other sites, Cumhuriyet said. He remains under judicial control and it was not immediately clear at what time he would walk free after completing the formalities.

The news comes after prosecutors said this week that some 11,480 people could be in a similar position and downloaded Bylock unknowingly.

Prosecutors said that appears to have been a trick by the Gulen movement hoping to disguise the true users. Gulen denies any involvement in the coup bid.

The announcement raised expectations of a possible mass release of people arrested for downloading Bylock. Turkish media reports Friday said a new emergency decree was being prepared on the issue.

Over 50,000 people have been arrested in the mass post-coup bid crackdown, whose magnitude has been criticised by Turkey's Western allies.
 

Will Iraq’s 'new war' on corruption be won?

Gunman kills 9 in attack on Egypt church

Fresh protests over economy in Iran

Fighting kills dozens in rebel-held Syria province

Migrants try their luck in Morocco

Israeli forces wound 56 Palestinians in anti-occupation protests

Saudi Arabia releases two princes after graft probe

Turkey opposition daily says accountant released from jail

Sick Syrians evacuated from Eastern Ghouta

Turkish police detain 29 IS suspects in Ankara

Syria forces move in on rebel bastion of Idlib

Istanbul to deploy 40,000 officers for high-security New Year

Turkish missions in US to lift visa restrictions on US citizens

US-led coalition: IS moves with 'impunity' in Syria regime-held areas

Netanyahu limits police powers

More patients evacuated from Syria rebel enclave

Putin calls Saint Petersburg blast 'act of terror'

Christmas returns to war-ravaged Raqa

Turkey, Tunisia sign defence, investment deals

Macron urges lifting of Yemen blockade

Erdogan says absolutely impossible to advance with Assad in Syria

Saudi king, Turkey PM hold talks in Riyadh

Bahrain sentences 10 to life in jail

Yazidi fighters accused of executing Iraqi civilians

Young Moroccans risk their lives in 'mines of death'

Turkish crackdown on Gulenists continues

33 Yemen rebels killed in Saudi-led strikes

Medical evacuations begin from besieged Syria rebel bastion

Tunisia working with UAE on female terrorist threat

Mass protest in northeast Morocco after two die in coal mine

Israelis seek compensation after Saudi chess snub

Syria rebels reject Russian-led peace initiative

Egypt executes 15 over Sinai attacks on security forces

Egypt FM to visit to Ethiopia after Nile dam talks stall

Bahrain sentences six to death for 'assassination plot'

Pope Francis: Mideast needs two-state solution

Iraq invites bids to build new Kirkuk export pipeline

'10,000 refugees' to be relocated from Libya to EU in 2018

Mosul celebrates first post-IS Christmas

Hundreds ransack church in Egypt

Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire

How long can Palestinians break with US?

Traders in Old Mosul rebuild their ruined market

Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers as protests continue

Powers scramble over political settlement in Syria

 