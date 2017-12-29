First Published: 2017-12-29
Saudi Arabia releases two princes after graft probe
Saudi authorities release Prince Faisal bin Abdullah, Prince Mashal bin Abdullah after their detention in anti-corruption purge.
Middle East Online

Most of the princes detained have struck monetary settlements for their freedom.

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has released two sons of late king Abdullah two months after they were detained in a sweeping anti-corruption purge, a source close to the government said Friday.

"They have been released," the source said a day after a family member posted photos of Prince Faisal bin Abdullah, a former head of the Saudi Red Crescent, and Prince Mashal bin Abdullah, a previous governor of Mecca, on Twitter.

Prince Turki bin Abdullah was the only brother left in detention, the source said, without adding if his brothers had reached a cash settlement to be released.

Another brother, influential Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, was freed in late November after three weeks in detention following a "settlement" with authorities reportedly exceeding $1 billion.

At the time, the former National Guard chief was seen as the most high-ranking royal to be released.

The four brothers were among more than 200 princes, ministers and businessmen rounded up earlier that month, as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tightened his grip on power.

Most of those detained have struck monetary settlements in exchange for their freedom, the attorney general said this month.

Other high-profile targets of the crackdown include billionaire Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, dubbed the Warren Buffett of Saudi Arabia.

Many of the detainees have been held at Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton hotel, which has been turned into a luxury prison.

Saudi authorities insist the purge was meant solely to target endemic corruption as the kingdom seeks to diversify its oil-dependent economy.

The attorney general has previously said he estimates at least $100 billion has been lost in embezzlement or corruption over several decades.
 

Will Iraq’s 'new war' on corruption be won?

Gunman kills 9 in attack on Egypt church

Fresh protests over economy in Iran

Fighting kills dozens in rebel-held Syria province

Migrants try their luck in Morocco

Israeli forces wound 56 Palestinians in anti-occupation protests

Saudi Arabia releases two princes after graft probe

Turkey opposition daily says accountant released from jail

Sick Syrians evacuated from Eastern Ghouta

Turkish police detain 29 IS suspects in Ankara

Syria forces move in on rebel bastion of Idlib

Istanbul to deploy 40,000 officers for high-security New Year

Turkish missions in US to lift visa restrictions on US citizens

US-led coalition: IS moves with 'impunity' in Syria regime-held areas

Netanyahu limits police powers

More patients evacuated from Syria rebel enclave

Putin calls Saint Petersburg blast 'act of terror'

Christmas returns to war-ravaged Raqa

Turkey, Tunisia sign defence, investment deals

Macron urges lifting of Yemen blockade

Erdogan says absolutely impossible to advance with Assad in Syria

Saudi king, Turkey PM hold talks in Riyadh

Bahrain sentences 10 to life in jail

Yazidi fighters accused of executing Iraqi civilians

Young Moroccans risk their lives in 'mines of death'

Turkish crackdown on Gulenists continues

33 Yemen rebels killed in Saudi-led strikes

Medical evacuations begin from besieged Syria rebel bastion

Tunisia working with UAE on female terrorist threat

Mass protest in northeast Morocco after two die in coal mine

Israelis seek compensation after Saudi chess snub

Syria rebels reject Russian-led peace initiative

Egypt executes 15 over Sinai attacks on security forces

Egypt FM to visit to Ethiopia after Nile dam talks stall

Bahrain sentences six to death for 'assassination plot'

Pope Francis: Mideast needs two-state solution

Iraq invites bids to build new Kirkuk export pipeline

'10,000 refugees' to be relocated from Libya to EU in 2018

Mosul celebrates first post-IS Christmas

Hundreds ransack church in Egypt

Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire

How long can Palestinians break with US?

Traders in Old Mosul rebuild their ruined market

Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers as protests continue

Powers scramble over political settlement in Syria

 