First Published: 2017-12-30
Gazan dies after border clash with Israel forces
Death of Jamal Muslih brings to 13 number of Palestinians killed since Trump announced on December 6 that he would recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Middle East Online

Palestinian protesters chant slogans near border fence east of Gaza City.

GAZA - A Gazan died on Saturday after being wounded by Israeli fire during a protest on the border over US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a Palestinian health official said.

Jamal Muslih, 20, of Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, had been seriously wounded by live fire on Friday, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.

His death brings to 13 the number of Palestinians killed since US President Donald Trump announced on December 6 that he would recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.

Eleven protesters died after clashes with Israeli troops, and two others were killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza earlier in the month.

More than 50 Palestinians were wounded in the Friday clashes on the Gaza-Israel border as part of a "day of rage" over the US declaration, called for by both Gaza rulers Hamas and fellow militant group Islamic Jihad.

In the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said at least 16 people were wounded when Israeli troops fired live rounds during demonstrations, while others were hit with rubber-coated bullets.

Earlier on Friday, militants in Gaza fired three rockets at southern Israel, two of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defence system, with the third hitting a village near the border, causing damage but no casualties.

Israeli aircraft and tanks targeted two Hamas positions near the border in response, again causing damage but no casualties.

Rockets from Gaza are often fired by fringe Islamist groups but Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks from the territory.
 

Will Iraq’s 'new war' on corruption be won?

Gunman kills 9 in attack on Egypt church

Mass pro-government rallies in Iran

Syria regime forces advance in northwest

Migrants try their luck in Morocco

IS claims Saint Petersburg supermarket bombing

Outrage in Lebanon over stray dog poisoning

Gazan dies after border clash with Israel forces

Graves of Syrians executed by IS found near Raqa

Jihadists evacuated from area near Damascus

Israeli forces wound 56 Palestinians in anti-occupation protests

Fresh protests over economy in Iran

Fighting kills dozens in rebel-held Syria province

Saudi Arabia releases two princes after graft probe

Turkey opposition daily says accountant released from jail

Sick Syrians evacuated from Eastern Ghouta

Turkish police detain 29 IS suspects in Ankara

Syria forces move in on rebel bastion of Idlib

Istanbul to deploy 40,000 officers for high-security New Year

Turkish missions in US to lift visa restrictions on US citizens

US-led coalition: IS moves with 'impunity' in Syria regime-held areas

Netanyahu limits police powers

More patients evacuated from Syria rebel enclave

Putin calls Saint Petersburg blast 'act of terror'

Christmas returns to war-ravaged Raqa

Turkey, Tunisia sign defence, investment deals

Macron urges lifting of Yemen blockade

Erdogan says absolutely impossible to advance with Assad in Syria

Saudi king, Turkey PM hold talks in Riyadh

Bahrain sentences 10 to life in jail

Yazidi fighters accused of executing Iraqi civilians

Young Moroccans risk their lives in 'mines of death'

Turkish crackdown on Gulenists continues

33 Yemen rebels killed in Saudi-led strikes

Medical evacuations begin from besieged Syria rebel bastion

Tunisia working with UAE on female terrorist threat

Mass protest in northeast Morocco after two die in coal mine

Israelis seek compensation after Saudi chess snub

Syria rebels reject Russian-led peace initiative

Egypt executes 15 over Sinai attacks on security forces

Egypt FM to visit to Ethiopia after Nile dam talks stall

Bahrain sentences six to death for 'assassination plot'

Pope Francis: Mideast needs two-state solution

Iraq invites bids to build new Kirkuk export pipeline

'10,000 refugees' to be relocated from Libya to EU in 2018

 