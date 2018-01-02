First Published: 2018-01-02
For Syrian Refugees, a Dire Predicament Unlikely to improve in the Coming Year
Not much has changed for millions of Syrians who have lived in dire conditions in refugee camps, says Samar Kadi.
Middle East Online

BEIRUT — The intensity of the war in Syria may have subsided in 2017 with the near defeat of the Islamic State (ISIS) and agreement to establish “de-escalation zones” in parts of the country. However, a sustainable political settlement seems out of reach for now.

That means not much has changed for millions of Syrians who have lived in dire conditions in refugee camps in neighbouring countries, including Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey, since the onset of the conflict nearly seven years ago. Though some refugees returned to Syria this year, most have not budged as they await a final peace settlement that ensures their safe and sustainable repatriation.

International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said approximately 600,000 Syrians returned home in the first seven months of 2017; nearly all of whom were displaced within Syria. The rest, more than 31,000, returned from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq.

However, the rate of displacement in 2017 was higher than the rate of returnees. More than 800,000 people were displaced during the first seven months — many for the second or third time — and more than 6 million are displaced within the country.

The number of asylum seekers hoping to be resettled permanently in third countries has generally been increasing, indicating that many refugees have little hope of returning to Syria safely anytime soon.

“The caseload is on the increasing side, though it has decreased slightly in the second half of 2017,” said Ahmad al-Iraqi, IOM’s communication officer in Beirut. “IOM has resettled 80,000 refugees in Lebanon in the past three years, with 95% [of them] Syrians. The rest included Iraqis and Sudanese.”

Canada, the United States, Australia and Germany have been the main recipients of asylum seekers although “new countries, mainly in Latin America, have come forward like Chile,” al-Iraqi added.

The resettlement process can take up to two years to be completed, except for in severe “humanitarian cases.”

In 2016, the IOM resettled 25,000 Syrian refugees from the Middle East and Africa to Canada. An additional 1,000 Syrians from Jordan were resettled in Europe and 600 — 47% of them children — from Egypt to Canada.

Jordan is host to approximately 657,000 registered Syrian refugees, the highest per person after Lebanon, which is home to 1.1 million registered refugees. In addition to the Syrians, Jordan has 450,000- 500,000 Iraqi refugees. Turkey remains the largest recipient with more than 3 million Syrian refugees.

Refugees overstaying and the pressure they place on public services, infrastructure and the job market have sparked calls in Lebanon for them to be repatriated. Acknowledging the implications of the refugee crisis, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri called on the international community to ensure their secure and voluntary return.

Lebanon hosts about 450,000 Palestinian refugees who are registered with the United Nations. They began flowing into the country more than 60 years ago.

“Any political process in Syria has to include a solution for the refugees. We cannot have peace in Syria without bringing back between 5 million to 7 million refugees scattered around the world,” Hariri said at a conference hosted by the Carnegie Middle East Centre.

With no sustainable political settlement in sight, the refugees’ suffering is not expected to end soon.

Samar Kadi is the Arab Weekly society and travel section editor.

Copyright ©2018 The Arab Weekly

 

9 killed in overnight Iran unrest

Trump praises Iranian protesters

Israel law tightens grip on occupied Jerusalem sectors

Saudi, UAE introduce VAT

El Jadida, an exceptional blend of Moroccan and European cultures

Iran reopens all border posts with Iraqi Kurdistan

Israel extends detention without trial for Palestinian MP

Egypt executes five inmates

Israel warplanes strike Hamas sites after Gaza rocket attack

Two Christians killed in New Year attack in Egypt

Iran protests turn deadly

US ambassador to UN: Iran 'tested by its own citizens'

Iran protesters defy warning of crackdown

Syria regime forces advance in northwest

Mass pro-government rallies in Iran

IS claims Saint Petersburg supermarket bombing

Outrage in Lebanon over stray dog poisoning

Gazan dies after border clash with Israel forces

Graves of Syrians executed by IS found near Raqa

Jihadists evacuated from area near Damascus

Israeli forces wound 56 Palestinians in anti-occupation protests

Fresh protests over economy in Iran

Fighting kills dozens in rebel-held Syria province

Gunman kills 9 in attack on Egypt church

Saudi Arabia releases two princes after graft probe

Turkey opposition daily says accountant released from jail

Sick Syrians evacuated from Eastern Ghouta

Will Iraq’s 'new war' on corruption be won?

Turkish police detain 29 IS suspects in Ankara

Syria forces move in on rebel bastion of Idlib

Istanbul to deploy 40,000 officers for high-security New Year

Turkish missions in US to lift visa restrictions on US citizens

US-led coalition: IS moves with 'impunity' in Syria regime-held areas

Netanyahu limits police powers

More patients evacuated from Syria rebel enclave

Putin calls Saint Petersburg blast 'act of terror'

Christmas returns to war-ravaged Raqa

Turkey, Tunisia sign defence, investment deals

Macron urges lifting of Yemen blockade

Erdogan says absolutely impossible to advance with Assad in Syria

Saudi king, Turkey PM hold talks in Riyadh

Bahrain sentences 10 to life in jail

Yazidi fighters accused of executing Iraqi civilians

Young Moroccans risk their lives in 'mines of death'

Turkish crackdown on Gulenists continues

 