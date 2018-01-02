First Published: 2018-01-02
Iran reopens all border posts with Iraqi Kurdistan
Tehran reopens last two border posts with Iraqi Kurdistan that it closed in response to independence vote rejected by Iraq.
Middle East Online

SULAIMANIYAH - Iran on Tuesday reopened the last two border posts with Iraqi Kurdistan that it closed in response to an independence vote rejected by Baghdad and neighbouring countries, officials said.

The Iranian consulate in the Kurdish autonomous region's capital Arbil announced the Parwezkhan and Haji Omran posts were beginning work again "from Tuesday".

A Kurdish spokesman at Parwezkhan confirmed the post had "reopened officially at 0900 (0600 GMT)" after notification was received from the Iranian side.

The opening of the two posts means that all crossings on the border between Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan are now up and running after a third post at Bashmaq started working again in October.

Iran first announced on December 18 the reopening of all its border posts with Iraqi Kurdistan, without setting a specific date.

Iraq's Kurds voted overwhelmingly in a controversial non-binding referendum in September to establish their own country, but the vote was deemed illegal by the central government.

Neighbouring Iran and Turkey also condemned the poll over concerns that it could stir up their own Kurdish minorities.

In the wake of the vote Baghdad moved to isolate the region by imposing an international flight ban -- recently extended through February -- and urging neighbouring nations to sever links.

Federal forces then retook swathes of disputed territory from the Kurds, wrestling back control of key oil-rich regions that were a major source of income for the region.

The calamitous fallout from the independence vote has sparked an economic and political crisis in Iraqi Kurdistan that has seen angry protests in a string of towns.
 

9 killed in overnight Iran unrest

Trump praises Iranian protesters

Israel law tightens grip on occupied Jerusalem sectors

Saudi, UAE introduce VAT

El Jadida, an exceptional blend of Moroccan and European cultures

Mauritanians eye dollars, euros in currency revamp

Iran reopens all border posts with Iraqi Kurdistan

Israel extends detention without trial for Palestinian MP

Egypt executes five inmates

Israel warplanes strike Hamas sites after Gaza rocket attack

Two Christians killed in New Year attack in Egypt

Iran protests turn deadly

US ambassador to UN: Iran 'tested by its own citizens'

Iran protesters defy warning of crackdown

Syria regime forces advance in northwest

Mass pro-government rallies in Iran

IS claims Saint Petersburg supermarket bombing

Outrage in Lebanon over stray dog poisoning

Gazan dies after border clash with Israel forces

Graves of Syrians executed by IS found near Raqa

Jihadists evacuated from area near Damascus

Israeli forces wound 56 Palestinians in anti-occupation protests

Fresh protests over economy in Iran

Fighting kills dozens in rebel-held Syria province

Gunman kills 9 in attack on Egypt church

Saudi Arabia releases two princes after graft probe

Turkey opposition daily says accountant released from jail

Sick Syrians evacuated from Eastern Ghouta

Will Iraq’s 'new war' on corruption be won?

Turkish police detain 29 IS suspects in Ankara

Syria forces move in on rebel bastion of Idlib

Istanbul to deploy 40,000 officers for high-security New Year

Turkish missions in US to lift visa restrictions on US citizens

US-led coalition: IS moves with 'impunity' in Syria regime-held areas

Netanyahu limits police powers

More patients evacuated from Syria rebel enclave

Putin calls Saint Petersburg blast 'act of terror'

Christmas returns to war-ravaged Raqa

Turkey, Tunisia sign defence, investment deals

Macron urges lifting of Yemen blockade

Erdogan says absolutely impossible to advance with Assad in Syria

Saudi king, Turkey PM hold talks in Riyadh

Bahrain sentences 10 to life in jail

Yazidi fighters accused of executing Iraqi civilians

Young Moroccans risk their lives in 'mines of death'

 