First Published: 2018-01-02
Finance minister says banks 'reticent' to work with Sudan
Rikabi says world banks still reticent to work with Sudan, "real problem" facing country is exchange rate of the pound.
Middle East Online

Sudanese Finance Minister, Mohammed Osman al-Rikabi.

KHARTOUM - Sudanese Finance Minister Mohammed Osman al-Rikabi said on Tuesday that banks across the world are still wary of working with Khartoum despite the US ending a trade embargo.

The United States ditched its 20-year trade embargo against Khartoum in October, citing improvement made by Sudan in its human rights record, but still includes it on a blacklist of "state sponsors of terrorism".

"We did not benefit from the lifting of the embargo. World banks are still reticent about doing business with Sudanese banks," Rikabi told reporters.

Under the terms of the US embargo Sudanese banks could not receive money transfers from abroad.

Rikabi's comments come after parliament on Sunday approved an annual budget, aimed at reducing inflation from 34 percent to 19.5 percent and tackling a devalued Sudanese pound.

As of January 1, the official rate has been set at 18 pounds to the US dollar, compared to 6.9 in December.

Rikabi said the "real problem" facing the country was the exchange rate of the pound.

Sudan has been rocked by years of conflict with rebels in the vast western region of Darfur and the southern Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

The economy has been suffering from the loss of three-quarters of its oil resources when South Sudan gained independence in 2011.

And the country has been rocked by demonstrations against the government which reduced subsidies and raised prices on certain commodities
 

9 killed in overnight Iran unrest

Trump praises Iranian protesters

Israel law tightens grip on occupied Jerusalem sectors

Saudi, UAE introduce VAT

El Jadida, an exceptional blend of Moroccan and European cultures

Mauritanians eye dollars, euros in currency revamp

Iran reopens all border posts with Iraqi Kurdistan

Israel extends detention without trial for Palestinian MP

Egypt executes five inmates

Israel warplanes strike Hamas sites after Gaza rocket attack

Two Christians killed in New Year attack in Egypt

Iran protests turn deadly

US ambassador to UN: Iran 'tested by its own citizens'

Iran protesters defy warning of crackdown

Syria regime forces advance in northwest

Mass pro-government rallies in Iran

IS claims Saint Petersburg supermarket bombing

Outrage in Lebanon over stray dog poisoning

Gazan dies after border clash with Israel forces

Graves of Syrians executed by IS found near Raqa

Jihadists evacuated from area near Damascus

Israeli forces wound 56 Palestinians in anti-occupation protests

Fresh protests over economy in Iran

Fighting kills dozens in rebel-held Syria province

Gunman kills 9 in attack on Egypt church

Saudi Arabia releases two princes after graft probe

Turkey opposition daily says accountant released from jail

Sick Syrians evacuated from Eastern Ghouta

Will Iraq’s 'new war' on corruption be won?

Turkish police detain 29 IS suspects in Ankara

Syria forces move in on rebel bastion of Idlib

Istanbul to deploy 40,000 officers for high-security New Year

Turkish missions in US to lift visa restrictions on US citizens

US-led coalition: IS moves with 'impunity' in Syria regime-held areas

Netanyahu limits police powers

More patients evacuated from Syria rebel enclave

Putin calls Saint Petersburg blast 'act of terror'

Christmas returns to war-ravaged Raqa

Turkey, Tunisia sign defence, investment deals

Macron urges lifting of Yemen blockade

Erdogan says absolutely impossible to advance with Assad in Syria

Saudi king, Turkey PM hold talks in Riyadh

Bahrain sentences 10 to life in jail

Yazidi fighters accused of executing Iraqi civilians

Young Moroccans risk their lives in 'mines of death'

 