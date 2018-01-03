First Published: 2018-01-03
Israel advances bill on death penalty
Israel's parliament gives preliminary approval to bill easing requirements military courts must meet in order to sentence "terrorists" to death.
Middle East Online

Palestinians in the illegally occupied West Bank face military, not civilian courts when arrested by Israel.

JERUSALEM - Israel's parliament on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a bill making it easier for "terrorists" to be sentenced to death after a push by right-wing politicians for the deeply controversial legislation.

The bill, approved 52-49, would ease the requirements military courts must meet to sentence those convicted of "terrorist" crimes to death. Israel has not carried out any executions since 1962.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voted in favour of the legislation, saying it was necessary in extreme cases. It requires three more votes in parliament to become law.

As the law stands now, a panel of three military judges must unanimously approve any death penalty in military courts.

The bill, put forward at the initiative of Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, would change the requirement to a majority instead of unanimity.

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank face military courts when arrested by Israel.

Israel abolished the use of capital punishment for murder in civil courts in 1954, though it can still in theory be applied for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, treason, and crimes against the Jewish people.

In July as Netanyahu visited with family members of three Israelis stabbed to death by a Palestinian, he expressed support for the death penalty in certain cases.

"The death penalty for terrorists -- it's time to implement it in severe cases," he said while speaking with the family members.
 

Erdogan takes Rouhani’s side on Iran unrest

Trump threatens to cut aid to Palestinians

Saudi ambassador to Lebanon presents credentials

Syrian army preparing assault on east of Damascus

El Jadida, an exceptional blend of Moroccan and European cultures

Israel parliament gives preliminary approval to death penalty

PA to restore Gaza electricity payments

Huge pro-regime rallies in Iran

Israel advances bill on death penalty

German, Turkish diplomats to meet in Germany

Israel offers to pay African migrants to leave

Palestinians won't be 'blackmailed' over Trump aid threat

Qatar’s two state-owned firms merge

Rouhani tells Erdogan 'protests to end in a few days'

Saudi-led coalition denies blocking aid to Yemen

France 'worried' about Iran unrest

Mauritanians eye dollars, euros in currency revamp

Trump praises Iranian protesters

Iran reopens all border posts with Iraqi Kurdistan

Israel extends detention without trial for Palestinian MP

9 killed in overnight Iran unrest

Egypt executes five inmates

Israel law tightens grip on occupied Jerusalem sectors

Israel warplanes strike Hamas sites after Gaza rocket attack

Two Christians killed in New Year attack in Egypt

Iran protests turn deadly

Saudi, UAE introduce VAT

US ambassador to UN: Iran 'tested by its own citizens'

Iran protesters defy warning of crackdown

Syria regime forces advance in northwest

Mass pro-government rallies in Iran

IS claims Saint Petersburg supermarket bombing

Outrage in Lebanon over stray dog poisoning

Gazan dies after border clash with Israel forces

Graves of Syrians executed by IS found near Raqa

Jihadists evacuated from area near Damascus

Israeli forces wound 56 Palestinians in anti-occupation protests

Fresh protests over economy in Iran

Fighting kills dozens in rebel-held Syria province

Gunman kills 9 in attack on Egypt church

Saudi Arabia releases two princes after graft probe

Turkey opposition daily says accountant released from jail

Sick Syrians evacuated from Eastern Ghouta

Will Iraq’s 'new war' on corruption be won?

Turkish police detain 29 IS suspects in Ankara


 