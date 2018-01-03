First Published: 2018-01-03
Israel parliament gives preliminary approval to death penalty
Death penalty advocates win preliminary vote in parliament for legislation that would make it easier for court to pass death sentence on assailants convicted of murder in attacks classified as terrorism.
Middle East Online

Netanyahu voted for the motion

JERUSALEM - Israel's parliament gave preliminary approval on Wednesday for legislation that would make it easier for a court to pass a death sentence on assailants convicted of murder in attacks classified as terrorism.

Israeli military courts - which handle cases involving Palestinians in the occupied West Bank - already have the power to issue the death sentence, although this has never been implemented. The only case of an execution in Israel was carried out against convicted Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in 1962.

The amendment to the penal code would still require three more readings if it is to become law. Currently, a death penalty can only be imposed if a panel of three military judges passes sentence unanimously. If the amendment is adopted, a majority verdict would suffice.

Wednesday's motion was brought by Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, an ultra-nationalist in the conservative coalition government who advocates tough action against Palestinian militants. Fifty-two of parliament's 120 members voted in favour, and 49 were opposed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voted for the motion but said that such legislation required deeper discussion and that the matter would now be considered at ministerial level before further debate in the Knesset.

In remarks to lawmakers on Wednesday, he said: "I think that in extreme cases, when somebody slaughters and laughs (as he kills), he should not spend the rest of his time in jail and should be executed."

Asked by an Israeli Arab lawmaker whether he would also apply this reasoning to Jewish militants convicted of killing Palestinians, Netanyahu said: "In principle, yes."

The successful vote was the latest in a number of motions brought by right-wing coalition members who feel able to pressure Netanyahu's brittle government into enacting hard-line legislation, sometimes reluctantly.
 

Erdogan takes Rouhani’s side on Iran unrest

Trump threatens to cut aid to Palestinians

Saudi ambassador to Lebanon presents credentials

Syrian army preparing assault on east of Damascus

El Jadida, an exceptional blend of Moroccan and European cultures

Israel parliament gives preliminary approval to death penalty

PA to restore Gaza electricity payments

Huge pro-regime rallies in Iran

Israel advances bill on death penalty

German, Turkish diplomats to meet in Germany

Israel offers to pay African migrants to leave

Palestinians won't be 'blackmailed' over Trump aid threat

Qatar’s two state-owned firms merge

Rouhani tells Erdogan 'protests to end in a few days'

Saudi-led coalition denies blocking aid to Yemen

France 'worried' about Iran unrest

Mauritanians eye dollars, euros in currency revamp

Trump praises Iranian protesters

Iran reopens all border posts with Iraqi Kurdistan

Israel extends detention without trial for Palestinian MP

9 killed in overnight Iran unrest

Egypt executes five inmates

Israel law tightens grip on occupied Jerusalem sectors

Israel warplanes strike Hamas sites after Gaza rocket attack

Two Christians killed in New Year attack in Egypt

Iran protests turn deadly

Saudi, UAE introduce VAT

US ambassador to UN: Iran 'tested by its own citizens'

Iran protesters defy warning of crackdown

Syria regime forces advance in northwest

Mass pro-government rallies in Iran

IS claims Saint Petersburg supermarket bombing

Outrage in Lebanon over stray dog poisoning

Gazan dies after border clash with Israel forces

Graves of Syrians executed by IS found near Raqa

Jihadists evacuated from area near Damascus

Israeli forces wound 56 Palestinians in anti-occupation protests

Fresh protests over economy in Iran

Fighting kills dozens in rebel-held Syria province

Gunman kills 9 in attack on Egypt church

Saudi Arabia releases two princes after graft probe

Turkey opposition daily says accountant released from jail

Sick Syrians evacuated from Eastern Ghouta

Will Iraq’s 'new war' on corruption be won?

Turkish police detain 29 IS suspects in Ankara


 