MOSCOW - Russia's defence ministry on Thursday said two servicemen had been killed in a mortar attack by Islamist militants in Syria on New Year's Eve, but denied media reports seven military planes had been destroyed.

"As darkness fell, the Hmeimim air base was subjected to sudden mortar shelling from a mobile group of militants. As a result of the shelling, two servicemen were killed," the defence ministry said in comments carried by news agencies.

The Kommersant business daily reported seven military planes had been "practically destroyed" in the attack, citing two military-diplomatic sources, but the ministry said the report was "fake".