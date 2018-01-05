First Published: 2018-01-05
Emirates to resume flights to Tunisia after women security row
Tunisia says it is allowing Emirati carrier's flights to country again after halting them following outcry over security measures by UAE targeting Tunisian women.
Middle East Online

TUNIS - Tunisia said Thursday it was allowing Emirates Airline flights to the country again after halting them following outcry over security measures by the United Arab Emirates targeting Tunisian women.

Tunisia suspended flights by the Dubai-based carrier on December 24 after women from the North African state complained they were delayed after being targeted for additional checks as they flew to the UAE.

Tunisian officials said the authorities in the UAE told them they had "serious security information about the possibility of terrorist attacks" involving either Tunisian women or a women with a Tunisian passport.

The controls sparked ire in Tunisia and the presidency complained that the rights of Tunisian women should not to be violated "whatever the justification".

In a statement Thursday, Tunisia's transport ministry announced the "resumption of Emirates flights to Tunisia" after the "lifting of measures against Tunisian women".

The ministry said an agreement was struck with the airline that would see it "respect rights and international accords".
 

