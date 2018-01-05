RIYADH - Saudi Arabia on Friday intercepted a ballistic missile over the kingdom's south near the border with Yemen, state media reported, hours after Yemeni rebels said they had launched an attack.

The Huthi rebels, locked in a war against Saudi Arabia and its allies, said they had fired a missile at Saudi Arabia's southwestern province of Najran in a statement published by their Al-Masirah TV.

Saudi air defences intercepted the ballistic missile over Najran, according to the kingdom's state-owned Al Ekhbariya TV.