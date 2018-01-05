First Published: 2018-01-05
Israel grants bail to Palestinian woman in 'slap video'
Nour Tamimi, 20, released from military prison after court rejects prosecution's appeal against her release.
Middle East Online

Nour (2L) and Nariman Tamimi (2R) arrive for hearing at Israeli-run military prison in the illegally occupied West Bank.

JERUSALEM - Israel on Friday released a Palestinian woman on bail after she was charged with assaulting an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank following a viral video of the incident.

Nour Tamimi, 20, was released early on Friday from a military prison after a court rejected the prosecution's appeal against her release, her father Naji Tamimi said.

Her cousin Ahed Tamimi, 16, and Ahed's mother Nariman Tamimi remain in custody, after they were also charged following the video of the cousins slapping and kicking two soldiers last month.

Nour was allowed to return to her home in the village of Nabi Saleh in the Israeli-occupied West Bank after posting a bail of 5,000 shekels ($1,450, 1,200 euros).

A guarantor vouched she would show up for her court proceedings, set to begin on February 12, her lawyer Gaby Lasky said.

The military appeals court ruled Nour would also have to sign in at an Israeli police station every Friday at noon.

On Sunday, a military court charged Nour with aggravated assault of a soldier and disturbing soldiers carry out their duties.

Ahed's family says the December 15 incident that led to the charges occurred in the yard of their home in Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah.

Israel's military said the soldiers were in the area to prevent Palestinians from throwing stones at Israeli motorists nearby.

A video that was shared widely on social media shows the cousins approaching two Israeli soldiers and telling them to leave before shoving, kicking and slapping them.

The heavily armed soldiers do not respond in the face of what appears to be an attempt to provoke rather than seriously harm them.

They then move backwards after Ahed's mother Nariman becomes involved.

On Monday, Ahed was charged with 12 counts, including assault. Her mother faces five charges, including incitement.

Ahed has been lauded as a hero by Palestinians who see her as bravely standing up to Israel's 50-year occupation of the West Bank.

She has been involved in a series of previous confrontations, leading Israelis to accuse her family of using her as a pawn in staged provocations.

Palestinians however say she is engaged in legitimate resistance.

Ahed and her mother are to remain in custody until at least Monday, when they will face another hearing.
 

UN Security Council to meet Friday on Iran protests

Saudi intercepts ballistic missile near Yemen border

Emirates to resume flights to Tunisia after women security row

Sudan recalls envoy to Egypt

Casablanca cultural centre teaches deprived youth 'to dream again'

Sudanese queue outside bakeries amid soaring bread prices

Israel grants bail to Palestinian woman in 'slap video'

1 killed, 12 injured in Egypt balloon crash

Erdogan to discuss defence cooperation in France

Saudi Arabia converts Aramco into joint-stock company

Clashes in Eastern Ghouta over surrounded Syrian regime base

Jailed Demirtas says to step down as pro-Kurdish party leader

France says female jihadists 'should face trial in Syria'

Israel defence minister calls for more settlement approvals

Turkey says Macron 'lacks information' on jailed reporters

Turks outraged over child marriage 'green light'

Uganda denies deal to host migrants expelled from Israel

Somalia sacks top ministers in reshuffle

Israel opens probe into death of wheelchair-bound Palestinian

Saudi-led air strikes kill rebels, civilians in Yemen

Scores killed in Russian air strikes in Syria

Turkey slams US for meddling in its affairs

Ebadi urges Iranians to keep up protests

Two Russian servicemen killed in Syria mortar attack

Erdogan takes Rouhani’s side on Iran unrest

Saudi ambassador to Lebanon presents credentials

Israel parliament gives preliminary approval to death penalty

PA to restore Gaza electricity payments

Huge pro-regime rallies in Iran

Israel advances bill on death penalty

German, Turkish diplomats to meet in Germany

Israel offers to pay African migrants to leave

Palestinians won't be 'blackmailed' over Trump aid threat

Qatar’s two state-owned firms merge

Rouhani tells Erdogan 'protests to end in a few days'

Saudi-led coalition denies blocking aid to Yemen

Syrian army preparing assault on east of Damascus

Trump threatens to cut aid to Palestinians

France 'worried' about Iran unrest

Mauritanians eye dollars, euros in currency revamp

Trump praises Iranian protesters

Iran reopens all border posts with Iraqi Kurdistan

Israel extends detention without trial for Palestinian MP

9 killed in overnight Iran unrest

Egypt executes five inmates

 