First Published: 2018-01-05
Libya oil revenues more than triple despite instability
Despite oil revenues surging to $14 billion in 2017, figures fall far short of $50 billion Libyan crude sales earned before Moamer Kadhafi's ouster.
Middle East Online

Oil is the backbone of Libya's economy.

TRIPOLI - Libya's oil revenues have more than tripled in 2017 despite violence and political instability, according to figures released Friday by the central bank.

The backbone of the North African country's economy, Libya's oil sector collapsed in the wake of the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

Oil output fell from 1.6 million barrels per day to less than 500,000 bpd between 2014 and 2016 due to violence around production facilities and export terminals as rival militias fought for control.

Despite revenues surging to $14 billion (12 billion euros) in 2017, up from $4.8 billion the previous year, Friday's figures fall far short of the $50 billion Libyan crude sales earned before Kadhafi's ouster.

In 2017, production surged again to over one million barrels per day, slashing a record 2016 budget deficit by half to $7.7 billion in 2017, the central bank said.

Crude sales make up 90 percent of Libyan state revenues, including most of what the country spends on public salaries and subsidies.

An internationally-backed unity government in Tripoli controls the country's oil income, but a rival administration based in the east has also established its own central bank.

Since 2014, fighting and protests have regularly shut down oil facilities, a key focus of power struggles in a country with the largest oil reserves in Africa.

Analysts see restarting oil production and exports as key to kickstarting Libya's moribund economy and returning security to the country.

Despite rising revenues, the country continues to face persistent cash shortages and is struggling to tackle an unprecedented drop in the value of its currency.
 

UN Security Council to meet Friday on Iran protests

Saudi intercepts ballistic missile near Yemen border

Emirates to resume flights to Tunisia after women security row

Sudan recalls envoy to Egypt

Casablanca cultural centre teaches deprived youth 'to dream again'

Morocco governing council adopts first framework law on education

Sudanese queue outside bakeries amid soaring bread prices

Israel grants bail to Palestinian woman in 'slap video'

1 killed, 12 injured in Egypt balloon crash

Erdogan to discuss defence cooperation in France

Saudi Arabia converts Aramco into joint-stock company

Clashes in Eastern Ghouta over surrounded Syrian regime base

Jailed Demirtas says to step down as pro-Kurdish party leader

France says female jihadists 'should face trial in Syria'

Israel defence minister calls for more settlement approvals

Turkey says Macron 'lacks information' on jailed reporters

Turks outraged over child marriage 'green light'

Uganda denies deal to host migrants expelled from Israel

Somalia sacks top ministers in reshuffle

Israel opens probe into death of wheelchair-bound Palestinian

Saudi-led air strikes kill rebels, civilians in Yemen

Scores killed in Russian air strikes in Syria

Turkey slams US for meddling in its affairs

Ebadi urges Iranians to keep up protests

Two Russian servicemen killed in Syria mortar attack

Erdogan takes Rouhani’s side on Iran unrest

Saudi ambassador to Lebanon presents credentials

Israel parliament gives preliminary approval to death penalty

PA to restore Gaza electricity payments

Huge pro-regime rallies in Iran

Israel advances bill on death penalty

German, Turkish diplomats to meet in Germany

Israel offers to pay African migrants to leave

Palestinians won't be 'blackmailed' over Trump aid threat

Qatar’s two state-owned firms merge

Rouhani tells Erdogan 'protests to end in a few days'

Saudi-led coalition denies blocking aid to Yemen

Syrian army preparing assault on east of Damascus

Trump threatens to cut aid to Palestinians

France 'worried' about Iran unrest

Mauritanians eye dollars, euros in currency revamp

Trump praises Iranian protesters

Iran reopens all border posts with Iraqi Kurdistan

Israel extends detention without trial for Palestinian MP

9 killed in overnight Iran unrest

 