First Published: 2018-01-05
Salah wins African Player of the Year award
Mohamed Salah becomes first Egyptian to win award since Mahmoud al Khatib in 1983 after year of impressive performances for Egypt and Liverpool FC.
Middle East Online

Salah is also BBC African Footballer of the Year and Arab Player of the Year.

CAIRO - Prolific Liverpool scorer Mohamed Salah was named African Player of the Year in Ghanaian capital Accra on Thursday, the first Egyptian to win the award since Mahmoud al Khatib in 1983.

The 25-year-old has scored 23 goals in 29 matches in all competitions this season for the Premier League outfit after moving from AS Roma in the summer.

He also starred for resurgent Egypt, who last year finished runners-up to Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations and secured a first World Cup appearance since 1990.

In the penultimate round of World Cup qualifying, Salah scored the brace that edged Congo Brazzaville in Alexandria, including the stoppage-time winner from a penalty that sealed a trip to Russia.

Salah's Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane, of Senegal, was runner-up and 2015 winner, Gabon and Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang third after a 30-player list had been trimmed to three.

National coaches, Confederation of African Football (CAF) officials, journalists and the public were involved in the voting.

"Winning this award is a dream come true -- 2017 was an unbelievable year for me I had a fantastic time with the national team," said Salah after receiving the trophy.

"This is a big award for me, a special moment in my career. I would like to dedicate it to all the kids in Africa and Egypt.

"I want to tell them to never stop dreaming, never stop believing."

The Egyptian succeeds Algerian Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City as holder of the most prized CAF individual award.

It is the first time since 1986 that stars from the north of the continent, which along with the west is the strongest football region, have won successive titles.

Victory on Thursday completed an awards hat-trick for Salah, who was named BBC African Footballer of the Year in December and Arab Player of the Year earlier this week.

Mane was voted 2016-2017 Liverpool Player of the Season, but the 25-year-old has since been overshadowed at Anfield by Salah's scoring exploits.

He did stand out for Senegal, however, as they secured a first World Cup appearance since 2002, providing much of the creativity in a team stacked with physically formidable footballers.

Aubameyang was Bundesliga top scorer with 31 goals last season, holding off Bayern Munich and Poland ace Robert Lewandowski.

He flopped with Gabon, though, failing to take the 2017 Cup of Nations hosts past the first round and shunning several World Cup call-ups as Gabon failed to qualify.

Other award winners included Women's Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria and Youth Player of the Year Patson Daka of Zambia.

Argentine Egypt manager Hector Cuper was named Coach of Year and other honours went to Egypt (national team), South Africa (women's national team) and Wydad Casablanca (club).

Ahead of the awards ceremony, CAF president Ahmad Ahmad told a media conference why the Africa-based Player of the Year and Referee of the Year awards had been scrapped.

"When a footballer aims for excellence, they must rise to the highest standards, irrespective of where they play. We hope one day the best player will be based in Africa.

"Referees already have their rewards and marks of recognition. They are evaluated after every match and the best are designated matches like the CAF Champions League final."

Shortlists had been drawn up for both awards when the CAF executive committee decided to dump them, initially without offering any explanations.
 

UN Security Council to meet Friday on Iran protests

Saudi intercepts ballistic missile near Yemen border

Emirates to resume flights to Tunisia after women security row

Sudan recalls envoy to Egypt

Casablanca cultural centre teaches deprived youth 'to dream again'

Morocco governing council adopts first framework law on education

Sudanese queue outside bakeries amid soaring bread prices

Israel grants bail to Palestinian woman in 'slap video'

1 killed, 12 injured in Egypt balloon crash

Erdogan to discuss defence cooperation in France

Saudi Arabia converts Aramco into joint-stock company

Clashes in Eastern Ghouta over surrounded Syrian regime base

Jailed Demirtas says to step down as pro-Kurdish party leader

France says female jihadists 'should face trial in Syria'

Israel defence minister calls for more settlement approvals

Turkey says Macron 'lacks information' on jailed reporters

Turks outraged over child marriage 'green light'

Uganda denies deal to host migrants expelled from Israel

Somalia sacks top ministers in reshuffle

Israel opens probe into death of wheelchair-bound Palestinian

Saudi-led air strikes kill rebels, civilians in Yemen

Scores killed in Russian air strikes in Syria

Turkey slams US for meddling in its affairs

Ebadi urges Iranians to keep up protests

Two Russian servicemen killed in Syria mortar attack

Erdogan takes Rouhani’s side on Iran unrest

Saudi ambassador to Lebanon presents credentials

Israel parliament gives preliminary approval to death penalty

PA to restore Gaza electricity payments

Huge pro-regime rallies in Iran

Israel advances bill on death penalty

German, Turkish diplomats to meet in Germany

Israel offers to pay African migrants to leave

Palestinians won't be 'blackmailed' over Trump aid threat

Qatar’s two state-owned firms merge

Rouhani tells Erdogan 'protests to end in a few days'

Saudi-led coalition denies blocking aid to Yemen

Syrian army preparing assault on east of Damascus

Trump threatens to cut aid to Palestinians

France 'worried' about Iran unrest

Mauritanians eye dollars, euros in currency revamp

Trump praises Iranian protesters

Iran reopens all border posts with Iraqi Kurdistan

Israel extends detention without trial for Palestinian MP

9 killed in overnight Iran unrest

 