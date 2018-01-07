First Published: 2018-01-07
Arab League plans to persuade UN to recognise Palestine
Six Arab FMs meet in Amman to continue talks over lobbing UN to recognise Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital.
Middle East Online

We will confront the decision by seeking a (UN) resolution

AMMAN - Arab states will soon embark on a diplomatic drive to persuade the United Nations to recognise a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on territory captured by Israel in the 1967 war, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said.

Six Arab foreign ministers met in Amman on Saturday to follow up on earlier decisions taken by the Arab League to counter US President Donald Trump's move in December to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a decision that overturned decades of US policy on the Middle East.

A committee made up of Egypt, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Palestinians and headed by Jordan was set up after an emergency meeting of the Arab League in Cairo shortly after Trump's decision that called on Washington to abandon its decision.

The Arab League said at the time the move would spur violence throughout the region and described Trump’s announcement as a "dangerous violation of international law" which had no legal impact.

Safadi said the ministers would recommend a series of moves to a full ministerial meeting of the Arab League due later this month.

"We will confront the decision by seeking a (UN) resolution, an international one, to recognise a Palestinian state on 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital," said Safadi.

He did not elaborate on the timing of the diplomatic moves nor say whether he was referring to a UN Security Council or General Assembly resolution.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the ministerial meeting would also discuss Washington's role in future Arab-Israeli peacemaking that members states said was now jeopardised by what they see as US bias towards Israel.

"We want to lessen any losses on the Palestinian side and lessen the Israeli gains," Aboul Gheit added.

Arab states would also discuss whether to convene an extraordinary summit of their leaders or wait until a scheduled summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh at the end of March, he added.

Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem has infuriated the Arab world and upset Western allies, who say it is a blow to peace efforts and risks sparking more violence in the region.

Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state. Israel regards Jerusalem as its eternal and indivisible capital.

Most countries consider East Jerusalem, which Israel annexed after capturing it from Jordan in a 1967 war, to be occupied territory, and say the status of the city should be decided at future Israeli-Palestinian talks.

On Dec. 18, the United States blocked a United Nations Security Council call for Trump's declaration on Jerusalem to be withdrawn.

Three days later, more than 120 countries defied Trump and voted in favour of a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for the United States to drop its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

In 2012, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly approved the de facto recognition of the sovereign state of Palestine in a resolution that said the status of Jerusalem should be resolved through negotiations.
 

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announces overwhelms unrest

UN chief concerned by spike in Western Sahara tensions

Egypt’s Copts celebrate Christmas amid high security

Arab League plans to persuade UN to recognise Palestine

Iraqis welcome 2018 with new hopes, old fears

Europe’s Muslims eye 2018 with concern

Support from the public in the Gulf but official silence about Iran demonstrations

Turkish Cypriots vote in snap parliamentary election

Saudi arrests eleven princes for protesting

Turkey to reopen Istanbul’s revamped ‘Iron Church’

Palestinians attack car of Greek Patriarch 'traitor' over land sales

Palestine marks Orthodox Christmas amid boycott calls

UN Security Council meets on Iran protests

Clashes in Cairo after detainee dies at police station

40 years since spark of Iran's revolution

Morocco governing council adopts first framework law on education

Sudanese queue outside bakeries amid soaring bread prices

Israel grants bail to Palestinian woman in 'slap video'

1 killed, 12 injured in Egypt balloon crash

Saudi intercepts ballistic missile near Yemen border

Erdogan to discuss defence cooperation in France

Saudi Arabia converts Aramco into joint-stock company

Sudan recalls envoy to Egypt

Emirates to resume flights to Tunisia after women security row

UN Security Council to meet Friday on Iran protests

Clashes in Eastern Ghouta over surrounded Syrian regime base

Jailed Demirtas says to step down as pro-Kurdish party leader

France says female jihadists 'should face trial in Syria'

Israel defence minister calls for more settlement approvals

Turkey says Macron 'lacks information' on jailed reporters

Turks outraged over child marriage 'green light'

Uganda denies deal to host migrants expelled from Israel

Somalia sacks top ministers in reshuffle

Israel opens probe into death of wheelchair-bound Palestinian

Saudi-led air strikes kill rebels, civilians in Yemen

Scores killed in Russian air strikes in Syria

Turkey slams US for meddling in its affairs

Ebadi urges Iranians to keep up protests

Two Russian servicemen killed in Syria mortar attack

Erdogan takes Rouhani’s side on Iran unrest

Saudi ambassador to Lebanon presents credentials

Israel parliament gives preliminary approval to death penalty

PA to restore Gaza electricity payments

Huge pro-regime rallies in Iran

Israel advances bill on death penalty

 