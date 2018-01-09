First Published: 2018-01-09
Senior Hamas figure hospitalised after shooting accident
Imad al-Alami, founding member of Hamas, in critical condition after being wounded while "inspecting his personal weapon in his home".
Middle East Online

September 23, 1999 photo shows Hamas member Imad al-Alami talking to journalists at a press conference in Beirut.

A senior figure in Palestinian Islamist group Hamas was hospitalised in critical condition Tuesday after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in what officials said was an accident.

Imad al-Alami, a founding member of Hamas and former member of its highest political body, was wounded while "inspecting his personal weapon in his home and is in critical condition", Hamas spokesman Fawzy Barhoum said in a statement.

There was no independent confirmation of that account.

Alami was rushed to hospital in Gaza City, where he was visited by Hamas leader Ismail Haniya, Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar and his deputy Khalil al-Hayya.

Hayya told journalists the version of events described in the statement was based on "testimony of family and witnesses at home".

He said doctors had operated on him but he remained in critical condition.

Alami has for decades been a senior member of Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip.

Israel has accused him of planning multiple attacks.

In 2003 the United States declared him and five other Hamas leaders "specially designated global terrorists".

He lived in exile for more than 20 years but returned to Gaza in 2012.

His home in Gaza was bombed by Israel during the most recent war between the two sides in 2014.

Israel has previously assassinated senior Hamas leaders, including the group's wheelchair-bound founder Ahmed Yassin.

However, radical Islamist groups have targeted Hamas, with an Islamic State affiliate recently calling for attacks against them.

In October 2017 the head of security in Gaza was injured in an apparent assassination attempt, with a small explosion in his car.

In March a senior party leader, Mazen Faqha, was shot dead inside Gaza, with Hamas accusing Israel of responsibility.
 

Protests in Tunisia over austerity

Israeli air strikes, rockets target Syrian military position

10 migrants dead, dozens missing off Libya coast

Arab League plans to persuade UN to recognise Palestine

Teachers in Mosul learn to cope with traumatised pupils

Syria regime bombards remaining rebel-held areas

Iran's Khamenei rails against 'plots' of US, Zionist 'enemies'

Sweden says US cutting aid to Palestine threatens stability

Senior Hamas figure hospitalised after shooting accident

UN urges Israel not to deport thousands of African migrants

Egypt extends state of emergency for three months

G5 Sahel force sets up fund to combat terror

Netanyahu's son under fire after 'strip club' tape

ISIS tries to gain foothold in Libya, posing threat to Europe

Turkish Cypriots vote PM’s party, set for right wing coalition

Israeli central bank says Bitcoin is asset, not currency

Celebrating Berber new year marks shift in Algeria’s identity politics

Iran tells world to prepare for US withdrawal from nuclear deal

Lebanon seeking to turn public sector citizen friendly

Can Putin mediate an Israeli-Palestinian settlement?

Syrian army breaks siege of army base near Damascus

Saudi warplane crashes in Yemen

Shafiq says will not stand for Egypt president in 2018

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announces overwhelms unrest

Iraqis welcome 2018 with new hopes, old fears

Europe’s Muslims eye 2018 with concern

Support from the public in the Gulf but official silence about Iran demonstrations

Turkish Cypriots vote in snap parliamentary election

Saudi arrests eleven princes for protesting

Turkey to reopen Istanbul’s revamped ‘Iron Church’

UN chief concerned by spike in Western Sahara tensions

Egypt’s Copts celebrate Christmas amid high security

Palestinians attack car of Greek Patriarch 'traitor' over land sales

Palestine marks Orthodox Christmas amid boycott calls

UN Security Council meets on Iran protests

Clashes in Cairo after detainee dies at police station

40 years since spark of Iran's revolution

Morocco governing council adopts first framework law on education

Sudanese queue outside bakeries amid soaring bread prices

Israel grants bail to Palestinian woman in 'slap video'

1 killed, 12 injured in Egypt balloon crash

Saudi intercepts ballistic missile near Yemen border

Erdogan to discuss defence cooperation in France

Saudi Arabia converts Aramco into joint-stock company

Sudan recalls envoy to Egypt


 