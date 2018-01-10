First Published: 2018-01-10
Protests over price hikes continue in Tunisia
Over 200 people have been arrested over violent protests in Tunisia as ire mounts at rising costs, government austerity.
Middle East Online

The Tunisian government intends to stick with its tax rises despite the protests

TUNIS - More than 200 people were arrested and dozens hurt during clashes in several parts of Tunisia, the interior ministry said Wednesday, after a second night of unrest driven by anger over austerity measures.

Ministry spokesman Khalifa Chibani told local radio that 49 police officers were wounded during clashes across the country and that 206 "troublemakers" were arrested.

Properties were damaged, he said, including a branch of the Carrefour supermarket chain in the suburbs of Tunis that was looted.

Police and army forces were deployed in several cities during the night, including in Tebourba 30 kilometres (20 miles) west of the capital Tunis, where hundreds of young people took to the streets after the funeral of a man in his 40s who died in unrest on Monday night.

Police have insisted they did not kill the man. The results of an autopsy have not been made public.

Unrest was also reported in the southern city of Gafsa, in Kasserine in central Tunisia and in Sidi Bouzid, the cradle of the protests that sparked the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Tunisia has seen several days of demonstrations after activists and politicians denounced hikes in value-added tax and social contributions introduced at the start of the year as a tough new budget was implemented.

Protests are common in the North African state in the month of January, when Tunisians mark the anniversary of the 2011 revolt that unseated dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

The country has been hailed for its relatively smooth democratic transition but seven years after the revolution tensions over economic grievances are high.
 

Protests over price hikes continue in Tunisia

ECJ court adviser says EU-Morocco fish deal invalid

China battling to prevent environmental disaster

Arab League plans to persuade UN to recognise Palestine

Teachers in Mosul learn to cope with traumatised pupils

Israeli forces set up roadblocks around Nablus after settler killed

Syrian refugee sets himself on fire outside UN office in Lebanon

UN committed to helping Libya hold elections in 2018

Arab FMs to convene to discuss Trump’s Jerusalem move

Turkey calls on Russia, Iran to halt Idlib air strikes

Softened drug law saves convicted Iranians from execution

Somaliland MPs adopt rape law for first time

Drone attack on Russia bases in Syria 'came from Idlib'

Syria regime bombards remaining rebel-held areas

Iran's Khamenei rails against 'plots' of US, Zionist 'enemies'

Sweden says US cutting aid to Palestine threatens stability

Senior Hamas figure hospitalised after shooting accident

Israeli air strikes, rockets target Syrian military position

UN urges Israel not to deport thousands of African migrants

Egypt extends state of emergency for three months

G5 Sahel force sets up fund to combat terror

Netanyahu's son under fire after 'strip club' tape

Protests in Tunisia over austerity

10 migrants dead, dozens missing off Libya coast

ISIS tries to gain foothold in Libya, posing threat to Europe

Turkish Cypriots vote PM’s party, set for right wing coalition

Israeli central bank says Bitcoin is asset, not currency

Celebrating Berber new year marks shift in Algeria’s identity politics

Iran tells world to prepare for US withdrawal from nuclear deal

Lebanon seeking to turn public sector citizen friendly

Can Putin mediate an Israeli-Palestinian settlement?

Syrian army breaks siege of army base near Damascus

Saudi warplane crashes in Yemen

Shafiq says will not stand for Egypt president in 2018

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announces overwhelms unrest

Iraqis welcome 2018 with new hopes, old fears

Europe’s Muslims eye 2018 with concern

Support from the public in the Gulf but official silence about Iran demonstrations

Turkish Cypriots vote in snap parliamentary election

Saudi arrests eleven princes for protesting

Turkey to reopen Istanbul’s revamped ‘Iron Church’

UN chief concerned by spike in Western Sahara tensions

Egypt’s Copts celebrate Christmas amid high security

Palestinians attack car of Greek Patriarch 'traitor' over land sales

Palestine marks Orthodox Christmas amid boycott calls

 