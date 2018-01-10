First Published: 2018-01-10
ECJ court adviser says EU-Morocco fish deal invalid
Advocate General Melchior Wathelet says Western Sahara dispute should invalidate EU-Morocco fish deal.
Middle East Online

Wathelet's legal opinion is likely to cause a new crisis between Morocco and the EU

LUXEMBOURG - The European Union's fisheries deal with Morocco should be declared invalid because it includes Western Sahara, an adviser to the EU's top court said on Wednesday in the latest legal opinion on trade ties involving the disputed territory.

Western Sahara has been contested since 1975 when Spanish colonial powers left. Morocco claimed the territory as it own and fought the 16-year war with the Polisario Front independence movement which established its self-declared Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

The United Nations says the region has a right to self-determination and campaigners have sought to challenge the EU's trade deals with Morocco in the courts because they include the desert region.

Wednesday's opinion by the European Union Court of Justice's Advocate General Melchior Wathelet came in response to British-based campaigners who said Britain was wrong to uphold the EU-Morocco fisheries deal. Britain asked the ECJ for advice.

"The fisheries exploitation by the EU of the waters adjacent to Western Sahara established and implemented by the contested acts does not respect the right of the people of Western Sahara to self-determination," Wathelet said.

Wathelet also said his opinion was based on the condition in international law that any wealth gained from exploiting Western Sahara's rich marine life should benefit its people.

The sparsely populated stretch of desert has offshore fishing as well as phosphate and possibly oil reserves.

The opinion, if followed up by a ruling from the ECJ, is likely reignite a diplomatic dispute between Brussels and Rabat that erupted in 2016 when the lower General Court ruled that the EU trade deals dating from 2000 and 2012 with Morocco were void.

Morocco briefly suspended contact with the EU to lodge a legal appeal.

The EU's top court later overrode the lower court's decision, saying the trade accords were valid but could not include Western Sahara, appearing to sidestep the issue.

But the court still said that some EU fisheries in disputed coastal waters would be in violation of the ruling, as the court signalled deals signed with Morocco could not include Western Saharan resources as its inhabitants had not agreed to that.

The court adviser's latest opinion appeared to support that.

Wathelet said most of the waters fished in the EU-Morocco trade pacts were along Western Sahara's coast. On that basis Western Sahara should be paid for the fish exported to the EU.

"The fisheries agreement does not contain the legal safeguards necessary for the fisheries exploitation to be for the benefit of the people of Western Sahara," he said.
 

Protests over price hikes continue in Tunisia

ECJ court adviser says EU-Morocco fish deal invalid

China battling to prevent environmental disaster

Arab League plans to persuade UN to recognise Palestine

Teachers in Mosul learn to cope with traumatised pupils

Israeli forces set up roadblocks around Nablus after settler killed

Syrian refugee sets himself on fire outside UN office in Lebanon

UN committed to helping Libya hold elections in 2018

Arab FMs to convene to discuss Trump’s Jerusalem move

Turkey calls on Russia, Iran to halt Idlib air strikes

Softened drug law saves convicted Iranians from execution

Somaliland MPs adopt rape law for first time

Drone attack on Russia bases in Syria 'came from Idlib'

Syria regime bombards remaining rebel-held areas

Iran's Khamenei rails against 'plots' of US, Zionist 'enemies'

Sweden says US cutting aid to Palestine threatens stability

Senior Hamas figure hospitalised after shooting accident

Israeli air strikes, rockets target Syrian military position

UN urges Israel not to deport thousands of African migrants

Egypt extends state of emergency for three months

G5 Sahel force sets up fund to combat terror

Netanyahu's son under fire after 'strip club' tape

Protests in Tunisia over austerity

10 migrants dead, dozens missing off Libya coast

ISIS tries to gain foothold in Libya, posing threat to Europe

Turkish Cypriots vote PM’s party, set for right wing coalition

Israeli central bank says Bitcoin is asset, not currency

Celebrating Berber new year marks shift in Algeria’s identity politics

Iran tells world to prepare for US withdrawal from nuclear deal

Lebanon seeking to turn public sector citizen friendly

Can Putin mediate an Israeli-Palestinian settlement?

Syrian army breaks siege of army base near Damascus

Saudi warplane crashes in Yemen

Shafiq says will not stand for Egypt president in 2018

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announces overwhelms unrest

Iraqis welcome 2018 with new hopes, old fears

Europe’s Muslims eye 2018 with concern

Support from the public in the Gulf but official silence about Iran demonstrations

Turkish Cypriots vote in snap parliamentary election

Saudi arrests eleven princes for protesting

Turkey to reopen Istanbul’s revamped ‘Iron Church’

UN chief concerned by spike in Western Sahara tensions

Egypt’s Copts celebrate Christmas amid high security

Palestinians attack car of Greek Patriarch 'traitor' over land sales

Palestine marks Orthodox Christmas amid boycott calls

 