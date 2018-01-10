First Published: 2018-01-10
Syrian refugee sets himself on fire outside UN office in Lebanon
Man named by family as 43-year-old Ryad Khalaf Zibou 'set himself alight' at UN compound in Tripoli over aid getting cut off to his family.
Middle East Online

Syrian refugee Ryad Khalaf Zibou receives medical attention at hospital in Tripoli.

BEIRUT - A Syrian refugee in Lebanon set himself on fire Wednesday outside a UN office in desperation at aid getting cut off to his family, suffering serious burns.

Refugee agency UNHCR and the World Food Programme said that the man -- named by family as 43-year-old father of four Ryad Khalaf Zibou -- "set himself alight" at a UN compound in the northern city of Tripoli.

"This tragic incident underscores the pressures and difficulties facing many refugees, who are becoming increasingly vulnerable and who -- in rare cases -- resort to such desperate acts," the agencies said in a joint statement.

"UN staff attended to the incident, provided first aid support and rushed him to the hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition."

Doctor Gabriel al-Saba said that Zibou suffered third-degree burns over around a third of his body and will require at least two months of treatment.

Zibou's wife Nadia said that the family, originally from the war-ravaged city of Aleppo, has been unable to support itself since UN aid they were receiving was cut off four months ago.

"We don't have money to eat, our debts have accumulated. My husband wasn't working, he spent most of his time looking for a job," she said.

Forced from their homeland by the brutal conflict that has torn Syrian apart, more than half of the roughly one million Syrians registered in Lebanon live in "extreme poverty", according to the UN.

The UN stopped supplying food and financial aid to some Syrian families several months ago to focus funds on the most deprived households.

More than 340,000 people have been killed and millions have been driven from their homes since Syria's conflict erupted with anti-government protests in 2011.
 

Protests over price hikes continue in Tunisia

ECJ court adviser says EU-Morocco fish deal invalid

China battling to prevent environmental disaster

Arab League plans to persuade UN to recognise Palestine

Teachers in Mosul learn to cope with traumatised pupils

Israeli forces set up roadblocks around Nablus after settler killed

Syrian refugee sets himself on fire outside UN office in Lebanon

UN committed to helping Libya hold elections in 2018

Arab FMs to convene to discuss Trump’s Jerusalem move

Turkey calls on Russia, Iran to halt Idlib air strikes

Softened drug law saves convicted Iranians from execution

Somaliland MPs adopt rape law for first time

Drone attack on Russia bases in Syria 'came from Idlib'

Syria regime bombards remaining rebel-held areas

Iran's Khamenei rails against 'plots' of US, Zionist 'enemies'

Sweden says US cutting aid to Palestine threatens stability

Senior Hamas figure hospitalised after shooting accident

Israeli air strikes, rockets target Syrian military position

UN urges Israel not to deport thousands of African migrants

Egypt extends state of emergency for three months

G5 Sahel force sets up fund to combat terror

Netanyahu's son under fire after 'strip club' tape

Protests in Tunisia over austerity

10 migrants dead, dozens missing off Libya coast

ISIS tries to gain foothold in Libya, posing threat to Europe

Turkish Cypriots vote PM’s party, set for right wing coalition

Israeli central bank says Bitcoin is asset, not currency

Celebrating Berber new year marks shift in Algeria’s identity politics

Iran tells world to prepare for US withdrawal from nuclear deal

Lebanon seeking to turn public sector citizen friendly

Can Putin mediate an Israeli-Palestinian settlement?

Syrian army breaks siege of army base near Damascus

Saudi warplane crashes in Yemen

Shafiq says will not stand for Egypt president in 2018

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announces overwhelms unrest

Iraqis welcome 2018 with new hopes, old fears

Europe’s Muslims eye 2018 with concern

Support from the public in the Gulf but official silence about Iran demonstrations

Turkish Cypriots vote in snap parliamentary election

Saudi arrests eleven princes for protesting

Turkey to reopen Istanbul’s revamped ‘Iron Church’

UN chief concerned by spike in Western Sahara tensions

Egypt’s Copts celebrate Christmas amid high security

Palestinians attack car of Greek Patriarch 'traitor' over land sales

Palestine marks Orthodox Christmas amid boycott calls

 