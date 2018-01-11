First Published: 2018-01-11
Israel approves more than 1,100 new West Bank settlement homes
Peace Now reports total of 1,122 housing units are advanced, the latest in raft of such moves in recent months.
Middle East Online

The majority of the approvals are for settlements deep in the West Bank

JERUSALEM - Israeli authorities have approved more than 1,100 new settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, the Peace Now NGO said Thursday, the latest in a raft of such moves in recent months.

The approvals were given on Wednesday by a defence ministry committee with authority over settlement construction.

Some 352 of the homes received final approval, while the others are at an earlier stage in the process, Hagit Ofran of Peace Now, which monitors settlement building, said.

A total of 1,122 housing units were advanced, including seven already existing homes given retroactive approval.

According to Ofran, the majority of the approvals are for settlements deep in the West Bank that Israel would likely need to evacuate as part of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"It's a part of the general trend that the government is doing, which is to build all over the West Bank, even more in places that Israel would need to evict, and in this way to torpedo the possibility for a two-state solution," she said.

A shooting that killed an Israeli settler on Tuesday in the West Bank led to fresh calls for further settlement building, though the plans approved on Wednesday were already in the works.

According to Peace Now, 6,742 housing projects were approved in the settlements last year, the highest figure since 2013.

Israeli settlements are seen as illegal under international law and major obstacles to peace as they are built on land the Palestinians see as part of their future state.

Prominent members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government openly oppose Palestinian statehood.

Israel faced sharp criticism from the administration of former US president Barack Obama over settlement construction, but that has not been the case with US President Donald Trump's White House and Israeli officials have sought to take advantage of his backing.
 

Anti-austerity protests turn violent in Tunisia

ECJ court adviser says EU-Morocco fish deal invalid

Israel approves more than 1,100 new West Bank settlement homes

US to probe Hezbollah 'narcoterrorism'

Teachers in Mosul learn to cope with traumatised pupils

Teenage Palestinian protesters shot dead by Israeli soldiers

EU says monitoring Sudan protests over rising prices

Iranian criticism grows as Chinese battle tanker fire

Wife of Saudi blogger Badawi told he could be pardoned

Iran shaken by six moderate earthquakes

Syrian regime battle jihadists for key airbase

Outrage in Sudan after women's university dean filmed beating students

Saudi-led coalition says Huthis pose threat to Red Sea ships

Europe, Iran to support nuclear deal ahead of Trump decision

Mosul remains in tatters since IS defeat

Earthquake hits central Iraq, felt in Baghdad

Israeli forces set up roadblocks around Nablus after settler killed

Syrian refugee sets himself on fire outside UN office in Lebanon

China battling to prevent environmental disaster

UN committed to helping Libya hold elections in 2018

Arab FMs to convene to discuss Trump’s Jerusalem move

Turkey calls on Russia, Iran to halt Idlib air strikes

Softened drug law saves convicted Iranians from execution

Somaliland MPs adopt rape law for first time

Drone attack on Russia bases in Syria 'came from Idlib'

Protests over price hikes continue in Tunisia

Syria regime bombards remaining rebel-held areas

Iran's Khamenei rails against 'plots' of US, Zionist 'enemies'

Sweden says US cutting aid to Palestine threatens stability

Senior Hamas figure hospitalised after shooting accident

Israeli air strikes, rockets target Syrian military position

UN urges Israel not to deport thousands of African migrants

Egypt extends state of emergency for three months

G5 Sahel force sets up fund to combat terror

Netanyahu's son under fire after 'strip club' tape

Protests in Tunisia over austerity

10 migrants dead, dozens missing off Libya coast

ISIS tries to gain foothold in Libya, posing threat to Europe

Turkish Cypriots vote PM’s party, set for right wing coalition

Israeli central bank says Bitcoin is asset, not currency

Celebrating Berber new year marks shift in Algeria’s identity politics

Iran tells world to prepare for US withdrawal from nuclear deal

Lebanon seeking to turn public sector citizen friendly

Can Putin mediate an Israeli-Palestinian settlement?

Syrian army breaks siege of army base near Damascus


 