First Published: 2018-01-11
Earthquake hits central Iraq, felt in Baghdad
Witnesses say tremor, its aftershocks cause some panic in central Baghdad amid no reports of important damage or fatalities.
Middle East Online

The tremor and its aftershocks caused some panic in central Baghdad

BAGHDAD - An earthquake was felt at around 10 a.m. (0700 GMT) in Baghdad and central Iraq, according to residents and state-run media.

The tremor and its aftershocks caused some panic in central Baghdad, with residents exiting buildings, witnesses said.

State TV said there were no reports of important damage or fatalities. Electricity and internet services were not interrupted in central Baghdad.

The quake's magnitude was 5.5, according to the United States Geological Survey.

A powerful earthquake hit the Iran-Iraq border region in November, killing at least 530 people in Iran and six others in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.
 

