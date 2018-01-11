First Published: 2018-01-11
EU says monitoring Sudan protests over rising prices
EU urges Sudanese governmentto allow protests against rising prices as angry citizens, many of them university students, take to streets.
Middle East Online

Protests erupted due to soaring bread prices after dramatic rise in cost of flour.

BRUSSELS - The European Union on Thursday called on Sudan to allow protests that are being held against rising food prices, saying it was closely monitoring the demonstrations and detention of political leaders.

Sporadic protests have erupted in parts of Sudan since last week as angry students and citizens took to the streets against soaring bread prices on the back of a jump in the cost of flour.

Anti-riot police have swiftly broken up the demonstrations using tear gas against protesters, many of them university students. A student was killed on Sunday during a protest in war-torn Darfur.

On Thursday, the EU said it was closely monitoring the protests.

"We consider it crucial that people are permitted to exercise their right to freedom of expression, including freedom of the media and of political participation," the EU said in a statement.

"At the same time, we urge those exercising their fundamental rights to express their opinions peacefully."

Sudanese authorities have detained several senior members of opposition groups who had called for anti-government protests, while security agents have confiscated entire print-runs of some newspapers.

Protests erupted after the cost of flour jumped to 450 Sudanese pounds ($25) for a 50-kilo (110-pound) sack, from 167 pounds last week.

Similar protests were held in late 2016 after the government cut fuel subsidies.

The authorities had cracked down on those protests to prevent a repeat of deadly unrest that followed an earlier round of subsidy cuts in 2013.

Dozens of people were killed in 2013 when security forces crushed large street demonstrations, drawing international condemnation.
 

Anti-austerity protests turn violent in Tunisia

ECJ court adviser says EU-Morocco fish deal invalid

Israel approves more than 1,100 new West Bank settlement homes

US to probe Hezbollah 'narcoterrorism'

Teachers in Mosul learn to cope with traumatised pupils

Teenage Palestinian protesters shot dead by Israeli soldiers

EU says monitoring Sudan protests over rising prices

Iranian criticism grows as Chinese battle tanker fire

Wife of Saudi blogger Badawi told he could be pardoned

Iran shaken by six moderate earthquakes

Syrian regime battle jihadists for key airbase

Outrage in Sudan after women's university dean filmed beating students

Saudi-led coalition says Huthis pose threat to Red Sea ships

Europe, Iran to support nuclear deal ahead of Trump decision

Mosul remains in tatters since IS defeat

Earthquake hits central Iraq, felt in Baghdad

Israeli forces set up roadblocks around Nablus after settler killed

Syrian refugee sets himself on fire outside UN office in Lebanon

China battling to prevent environmental disaster

UN committed to helping Libya hold elections in 2018

Arab FMs to convene to discuss Trump’s Jerusalem move

Turkey calls on Russia, Iran to halt Idlib air strikes

Softened drug law saves convicted Iranians from execution

Somaliland MPs adopt rape law for first time

Drone attack on Russia bases in Syria 'came from Idlib'

Protests over price hikes continue in Tunisia

Syria regime bombards remaining rebel-held areas

Iran's Khamenei rails against 'plots' of US, Zionist 'enemies'

Sweden says US cutting aid to Palestine threatens stability

Senior Hamas figure hospitalised after shooting accident

Israeli air strikes, rockets target Syrian military position

UN urges Israel not to deport thousands of African migrants

Egypt extends state of emergency for three months

G5 Sahel force sets up fund to combat terror

Netanyahu's son under fire after 'strip club' tape

Protests in Tunisia over austerity

10 migrants dead, dozens missing off Libya coast

ISIS tries to gain foothold in Libya, posing threat to Europe

Turkish Cypriots vote PM’s party, set for right wing coalition

Israeli central bank says Bitcoin is asset, not currency

Celebrating Berber new year marks shift in Algeria’s identity politics

Iran tells world to prepare for US withdrawal from nuclear deal

Lebanon seeking to turn public sector citizen friendly

Can Putin mediate an Israeli-Palestinian settlement?

Syrian army breaks siege of army base near Damascus


 