First Published: 2018-01-12
Palestinians to meet on Jerusalem decision
Among options to be considered by Palestinian delegates is potential suspension of Palestinian Liberation Organisation's recognition of Israel.
Middle East Online

Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital has infuriated all Palestinians.

RAMALLAH - Senior Palestinian leaders will meet in Ramallah on Sunday to debate responses to US President Donald Trump's controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Among the options to be considered is the potential suspension of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation's (PLO) recognition of Israel, delegates said.

Such a move could call into question a founding principle of the peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians and threaten decades of agreements with Israel, including on security.

Scepticism is widespread that the leadership will follow through with such an unpredictable step, but the fact that it is being discussed will be taken as a measure of the level of anger towards the Trump administration.

The two-day meeting of the Palestinian Central Council will begin late Sunday, with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas expected to open with a brief address.

The 121-member council is a high-ranking arm of the PLO, the internationally recognised representative of the Palestinian people, and includes members of different parties.

Trump's December 6 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital has infuriated the Palestinian leadership, who see at least the eastern part of the city as the capital of a future state they have sought to gain through American-led negotiations.

His administration has also not publicly committed to the idea of an independent Palestinian state, and the PLO office in Washington was briefly closed down.

Abbas has said after the recognition the Americans can no longer play a role as mediator, and is expected to shun Trump's Vice President Mike Pence when he visits Israel on January 22-23.

- Redefining the relationship -

Ahmed Majdalani, a senior PLO official, told AFP that a committee created to formulate responses to Trump's announcement would recommend redefining the Palestinian relationship with Israel.

Among the options, he said, was suspending recognition of Israel, accusing the Jewish state of failing to abide by agreements.

"It is not possible for the Palestinian side to remain the only one committed to the agreements signed while the other side (Israel) is not committed to them and has violated them for years," Majdalani said.

Previous Palestinian threats to suspend security coordination or recognition of Israel have not been carried out.

In 2015 the council voted to end security cooperation with Israel but it was not implemented, with the rulings not binding on Abbas.

The Palestinian leadership signed the Oslo Accords with Israel in 1993, formalising its recognition of Israel.

The agreements were supposed to lead to a final settlement -- what many envisioned as the creation of an independent Palestinian state -- within five years, but they have since broken down.

Majdalani said instead of US-mediated talks they would be looking for a conference led by the United Nations on the future of the peace process.

The agenda of Sunday's talks includes a review of the situation since Oslo, as well as responses to Trump.

Palestinian Islamist movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which are not members of the PCC, have been invited, delegates said, but it was unclear if they would attend.

Hamas, which runs Gaza, has fought three wars with Israel since 2008 and does not recognise it.

Nour Odeh, a Palestinian political analyst, said the Palestinian leadership was seeking to change course.

But she said there were different camps among the leadership.

"One that sees that Trump has ushered in a completely different era and business as usual is no longer possible.

"The other camp is less convinced the world is ready to support us in a way that confronts this administration.

"The debate is about what can we do that won't leave us alone with our backs against the wall."
 

Tunisians continue anti-austerity protests

Trump decision looms over Iran nuclear deal

Ex-military chief of staff to run in Egyptian presidential election

Trump’s 'shithole' slur fuels growing storm

New life in Mosul as scars of IS rule begin to fade

Iraqi Yazidis celebrate restoration of temple destroyed by IS

Rescue efforts continue on Iranian oil tanker after new explosion

Jailed HDP leader Demirtas appears in Turkey court

Palestinians to meet on Jerusalem decision

Turkey, US issue tit-for-tat travel warnings

Dozens of migrants arrested in east Libya

Turkey government fumes over court ruling on jailed journalists

Turkey trying to fix post-coup purges

Sporadic unrest continues in Tunisia

Teenage Palestinian protesters shot dead by Israeli soldiers

US to probe Hezbollah 'narcoterrorism'

EU says monitoring Sudan protests over rising prices

Iranian criticism grows as Chinese battle tanker fire

Wife of Saudi blogger Badawi told he could be pardoned

Iran shaken by six moderate earthquakes

Anti-austerity protests turn violent in Tunisia

Syrian regime battle jihadists for key airbase

Outrage in Sudan after women's university dean filmed beating students

Saudi-led coalition says Huthis pose threat to Red Sea ships

Europe, Iran to support nuclear deal ahead of Trump decision

Mosul remains in tatters since IS defeat

Earthquake hits central Iraq, felt in Baghdad

Israel approves more than 1,100 new West Bank settlement homes

Israeli forces set up roadblocks around Nablus after settler killed

Syrian refugee sets himself on fire outside UN office in Lebanon

China battling to prevent environmental disaster

UN committed to helping Libya hold elections in 2018

Arab FMs to convene to discuss Trump’s Jerusalem move

Turkey calls on Russia, Iran to halt Idlib air strikes

ECJ court adviser says EU-Morocco fish deal invalid

Softened drug law saves convicted Iranians from execution

Somaliland MPs adopt rape law for first time

Drone attack on Russia bases in Syria 'came from Idlib'

Protests over price hikes continue in Tunisia

Syria regime bombards remaining rebel-held areas

Iran's Khamenei rails against 'plots' of US, Zionist 'enemies'

Sweden says US cutting aid to Palestine threatens stability

Senior Hamas figure hospitalised after shooting accident

Israeli air strikes, rockets target Syrian military position

UN urges Israel not to deport thousands of African migrants

 