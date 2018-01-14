First Published: 2018-01-14
Netanyahu makes first visit to India by Israeli PM in 15 years
Netanyahu arrives in India to ‘enhance cooperation’ with ‘close friend of Israel’ accompanied by largest ever business delegation to travel with Israeli leader.
Middle East Online

Israel is a major weapons supplier to India

NEW DELHI - Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for the first visit by an Israeli leader to India in 15 years, promising closer ties with the regional power.

Netanyahu and his wife Sara were welcomed at the international airport in New Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who made history in July when he became the first Indian leader to visit Israel.

"This visit is an opportunity to enhance cooperation with a global economic, security, technology and tourism power," Netanyahu said in a statement ahead of his visit.

"Indian Prime Minister Modi is a close friend of Israel and of mine."

Modi -- who will accompany Netanyahu for large parts of his five-day tour -- embraced the Israeli prime minister on the tarmac before the pair set off to pay homage at a war memorial in the Indian capital.

"Your visit to India is historic and special. It will further cement the close friendship between our nations," Modi said on Twitter.

Netanyahu will be only the second Israeli PM to visit India and the first since Ariel Sharon in 2003.

He is accompanied by the largest-ever business delegation to travel with an Israeli leader. Executives in technology, agriculture and defence are among those making the journey as Tel Aviv pursues deals with Asia's third-largest economy.

The build up to Netanyahu's visit was soured this month when India called off a deal to buy 8,000 anti-tank guided missiles from Israel's state-owned defence contractor Rafael.

The Indian army and the government are discussing ways to revive the $500 million order, which was scrapped when the country's own state-run defence contractor offered to build similar missiles locally.

Israel is a major weapons supplier to India, exporting an average of $1 billion of military equipment each year, but Modi wants to end India's status as the world's top defence importer.

Netanyahu and Modi kicked off the visit with a stop at a memorial to Indian soldiers who fought in World War I to help liberate the Israeli city of Haifa.

The Israeli leader will later meet with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj before a private dinner with Modi.

Netanyahu expects to sign new agreements in fields of energy, aviation and cinema production, with stops at the Taj Mahal, a visit to Modi's home state of Gujarat and meetings with Bollywood luminaries in Mumbai.

But he will also make an emotional visit to a Jewish centre targeted in the 2008 Mumbai attacks during his tour, a symbolic gesture to India's tiny and shrinking Jewish community.

Netanyahu will accompany 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg as the boy returns for the first time to the house where his parents were killed in the attacks that left 166 people dead.
 

Iraqi PM Abadi announces candidacy for May elections

Tunisia announces social reforms in response to unrest

Iranian oil tanker sinks engulfed in flames

Israel destroys Hamas tunnel from Gaza

Bitcoin appeal beats ban and warnings in Jordan

Will Abdullah Gul challenge Erdogan?

Hamas official wounded in car bomb attack in Lebanon

Netanyahu makes first visit to India by Israeli PM in 15 years

Egypt looks ahead to presidential election but little doubt about outcome

Economic woes fuel unrest, ratchet up political tensions across MENA region

Seven years since Tunisian revolution, hope turns to despair

Glimmers of hope for Iran economy despite uncertainty

China rescuers recover bodies, black box from Iranian tanker

Tunisia president to meet unions, employers amid protests

Hamas to skip Palestinian meeting over Jerusalem

UN report on Yemen finds Iran in violation of arms embargo

Trump issues stay of execution for Iran deal, but warns 'last time'

Tunisians continue anti-austerity protests

Iraqi Yazidis celebrate restoration of temple destroyed by IS

Trump’s 'shithole' slur fuels growing storm

Rescue efforts continue on Iranian oil tanker after new explosion

Jailed HDP leader Demirtas appears in Turkey court

Palestinians to meet on Jerusalem decision

Turkey, US issue tit-for-tat travel warnings

Dozens of migrants arrested in east Libya

Turkey government fumes over court ruling on jailed journalists

Turkey trying to fix post-coup purges

Trump decision looms over Iran nuclear deal

Sporadic unrest continues in Tunisia

Teenage Palestinian protesters shot dead by Israeli soldiers

US to probe Hezbollah 'narcoterrorism'

EU says monitoring Sudan protests over rising prices

Iranian criticism grows as Chinese battle tanker fire

Wife of Saudi blogger Badawi told he could be pardoned

Iran shaken by six moderate earthquakes

Anti-austerity protests turn violent in Tunisia

Syrian regime battle jihadists for key airbase

Outrage in Sudan after women's university dean filmed beating students

Saudi-led coalition says Huthis pose threat to Red Sea ships

Europe, Iran to support nuclear deal ahead of Trump decision

Mosul remains in tatters since IS defeat

Earthquake hits central Iraq, felt in Baghdad

Israel approves more than 1,100 new West Bank settlement homes

Israeli forces set up roadblocks around Nablus after settler killed

Syrian refugee sets himself on fire outside UN office in Lebanon

 