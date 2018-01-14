First Published: 2018-01-14
Hamas official wounded in car bomb attack in Lebanon
BMW in southern port city of Sidon detonates, seriously wounding Palestinian Islamist official Hamdan, according to military sources.
Middle East Online

SIDON - An official in the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas was wounded in a car bomb blast in southern Lebanon on Sunday, military and medical sources said.

A military source said a BMW in the southern port city of Sidon "detonated, wounding Hamas official Mohammed Hamdan".

A journalist in Sidon saw the burnt-out vehicle, a silver BMW, in a parking lot of an apartment building where Hamdan lived.

Firefighters arrived to put out the flames and Lebanese security forces quickly cordoned off the area.

The Red Cross confirmed that there was only one person wounded in the blast and said he had been transported to hospital in a civilian vehicle.

According to a medical source at the scene, Hamdan suffered serious wounds to his legs while opening the door to his car and was undergoing surgery.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the silver BMW belonged to Hamdan, who went by the nom de guerre Abu Hamzah.

Hamas did not immediately issue a statement on the blast.

Tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees live in Lebanon, many of them in 12 camps across the country.

The most densely-populated of these camps is Ain al-Hilweh, which lies near Sidon and is home to some 61,000 Palestinians, including 6,000 who have fled the war in neighbouring Syria.
 

