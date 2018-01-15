First Published: 2018-01-15
Double suicide bombing shakes in Baghdad
At least 26 killed, 90 wounded after two suicide bombers blow themselves up in Tayyaran Square in central Iraqi capital.
Middle East Online

Tayyaran Square is a bustling centre of commerce

BAGHDAD - A double suicide bombing killed 26 people in Baghdad on Monday, officials said, the second such attack in the Iraqi capital in three days.

Dr Abdel Ghani al-Saadi, health chief for east Baghdad, reported "26 dead and 90 wounded".

"Two suicide bombers blew themselves up in Tayyaran Square in central Baghdad," said General Saad Maan, spokesman for the Joint Operations Command, which includes the army and the police.

Tayyaran Square is a bustling centre of commerce and a place where day labourers gather in the early morning waiting for jobs.

It has been the site of deadly attacks in the past.

An AFP photographer at the site of the bombing said many ambulances had gathered and security forces had been deployed in large numbers.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but most such attacks in Iraq are the work of the Islamic State jihadist group.

In December, the government announced the "end of the war" against IS, which has been expelled from the Baghdad region and urban areas of Iraq that it controlled.

Jihadist elements are still active, however, north of Baghdad.
 

Double suicide bombing shakes in Baghdad

Protests held on Tunisia uprising anniversary

Iran oil tanker's sinking off China raises environmental fears

Israel destroys Hamas tunnel from Gaza

Bitcoin appeal beats ban and warnings in Jordan

Iranian oil tanker sinks engulfed in flames

Will Abdullah Gul challenge Erdogan?

Hamas official wounded in car bomb attack in Lebanon

Iraqi PM Abadi announces candidacy for May elections

Netanyahu makes first visit to India by Israeli PM in 15 years

Egypt looks ahead to presidential election but little doubt about outcome

Economic woes fuel unrest, ratchet up political tensions across MENA region

Tunisia announces social reforms in response to unrest

Seven years since Tunisian revolution, hope turns to despair

Glimmers of hope for Iran economy despite uncertainty

China rescuers recover bodies, black box from Iranian tanker

Tunisia president to meet unions, employers amid protests

Hamas to skip Palestinian meeting over Jerusalem

UN report on Yemen finds Iran in violation of arms embargo

Trump issues stay of execution for Iran deal, but warns 'last time'

Tunisians continue anti-austerity protests

Iraqi Yazidis celebrate restoration of temple destroyed by IS

Trump’s 'shithole' slur fuels growing storm

Rescue efforts continue on Iranian oil tanker after new explosion

Jailed HDP leader Demirtas appears in Turkey court

Palestinians to meet on Jerusalem decision

Turkey, US issue tit-for-tat travel warnings

Dozens of migrants arrested in east Libya

Turkey government fumes over court ruling on jailed journalists

Turkey trying to fix post-coup purges

Trump decision looms over Iran nuclear deal

Sporadic unrest continues in Tunisia

Teenage Palestinian protesters shot dead by Israeli soldiers

US to probe Hezbollah 'narcoterrorism'

EU says monitoring Sudan protests over rising prices

Iranian criticism grows as Chinese battle tanker fire

Wife of Saudi blogger Badawi told he could be pardoned

Iran shaken by six moderate earthquakes

Anti-austerity protests turn violent in Tunisia

Syrian regime battle jihadists for key airbase

Outrage in Sudan after women's university dean filmed beating students

Saudi-led coalition says Huthis pose threat to Red Sea ships

Europe, Iran to support nuclear deal ahead of Trump decision

Mosul remains in tatters since IS defeat

Earthquake hits central Iraq, felt in Baghdad


 