First Published: 2018-01-15
Turkey plane plunged off runway due to ‘engine surge’
Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane went off runway just feet from Black Sea due to sudden engine surge say pilots.
Middle East Online

It is still not clear what caused the sudden surge in power

ISTANBUL - A Turkish passenger plane that plunged off a runway onto a cliff precariously close to the sea suddenly turned after a surge of power in one of its engines, pilots told investigators in comments published Monday.

The Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane had landed normally at Trabzon airport late on Saturday on a flight from Ankara but then went off the runway just metres (feet) from the waters of the Black Sea with its wheels stuck in mud.

All 162 passenger and six crew were safely evacuated but the plane remains stricken on the side of the muddy embankment, with the aircraft now secured with a cable to prevent it from slipping into the sea.

The pilot, co-pilot and crew have now made statements to Trabzon prosecutors and both pilots passed breathalyzer tests, the Dogan news agency said.

"When we were going to make our usual manoeuvre towards the right from the seaside by reducing our speed, the right engine suddenly gained speed for a reason we do not know," the pilot was quoted as telling the prosecutors.

"Due to this speed, the plane got out of our control and suddenly swung to the left and got stuck into the mud in the cliff."

It is still not clear what caused the sudden surge in power from the right engine. Images published by Dogan showed that one of the engines had fallen into the water.

The pilot said that passengers were ordered to leave the plane by the back door without taking personal belongings, followed by the crew and finally the pilots themselves.

Turkey's civil aviation authority will meanwhile examine the plane's black box. Trabzon's airport was closed for a time but is now operating normally.

Dogan news agency said that work to remove the plane from its current position would begin later in the day.
 

Double suicide bombing shakes in Baghdad

Protests held on Tunisia uprising anniversary

Palestinians meet to respond to Trump's 'slap of the century'

10 killed in clashes at Tripoli airport

Bitcoin appeal beats ban and warnings in Jordan

Sisi vows to protect Egypt's water supply

Hezbollah’s popular support jeopardises Lebanon’s alliances

European judicial opinion could deal fresh blow to Brussels-Rabat ties

Turkey plane plunged off runway due to ‘engine surge’

Iran oil tanker's sinking off China raises environmental fears

Iranian oil tanker sinks engulfed in flames

Will Abdullah Gul challenge Erdogan?

Hamas official wounded in car bomb attack in Lebanon

Iraqi PM Abadi announces candidacy for May elections

Netanyahu makes first visit to India by Israeli PM in 15 years

Egypt looks ahead to presidential election but little doubt about outcome

Israel destroys Hamas tunnel from Gaza

Economic woes fuel unrest, ratchet up political tensions across MENA region

Tunisia announces social reforms in response to unrest

Seven years since Tunisian revolution, hope turns to despair

Glimmers of hope for Iran economy despite uncertainty

China rescuers recover bodies, black box from Iranian tanker

Tunisia president to meet unions, employers amid protests

Hamas to skip Palestinian meeting over Jerusalem

UN report on Yemen finds Iran in violation of arms embargo

Trump issues stay of execution for Iran deal, but warns 'last time'

Tunisians continue anti-austerity protests

Iraqi Yazidis celebrate restoration of temple destroyed by IS

Trump’s 'shithole' slur fuels growing storm

Rescue efforts continue on Iranian oil tanker after new explosion

Jailed HDP leader Demirtas appears in Turkey court

Palestinians to meet on Jerusalem decision

Turkey, US issue tit-for-tat travel warnings

Dozens of migrants arrested in east Libya

Turkey government fumes over court ruling on jailed journalists

Turkey trying to fix post-coup purges

Trump decision looms over Iran nuclear deal

Sporadic unrest continues in Tunisia

Teenage Palestinian protesters shot dead by Israeli soldiers

US to probe Hezbollah 'narcoterrorism'

EU says monitoring Sudan protests over rising prices

Iranian criticism grows as Chinese battle tanker fire

Wife of Saudi blogger Badawi told he could be pardoned

Iran shaken by six moderate earthquakes

Anti-austerity protests turn violent in Tunisia

 