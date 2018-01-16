First Published: 2018-01-16
UAE to lodge complaint over Qatar flight 'interception'
Abu Dhabi will file complaint with International Civil Aviation Organization after Qatari jets came within little more than three kilometres of Emirati passenger flights.
Middle East Online

DUBAI - The UAE will lodge a complaint with the International Civil Aviation Organization after Qatari jets came within little more than three kilometres of Emirati passenger flights, its civil aviation chief said on Tuesday.

"Today we will file our complaint to the International Civil Aviation Organization about the two serious incidents, along with the evidence that we've gathered, and ask for the intervention of the council to stop Qatar from repeating the act," Saif al-Suwaidi, head of the general civil aviation authority, said.

The United Arab Emirates said on Monday that Qatari fighter jets had "intercepted" two passenger flights headed for Bahrain, drawing a swift denial from Gulf rival Qatar.

Abu Dhabi is also looking at re-routing flights to Bahrain to avoid Qatari airspace, as a feud between Qatar and its Gulf neighbours escalates.

"We are now studying changing the route to another one which is very far from Qatar," Suwaidi said.

"However that will take some time as we have to reach an agreement with Bahrain".

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have no diplomatic ties with Qatar, which lies between the two Gulf allies and is banned from using their airspace.

In June, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt broke diplomatic relations and most trade links with Qatar, accusing it of ties to Islamist extremists and Saudi arch-rival Iran.

Qatar denies the allegations and and accuses the four states of aiming to incite regime change.
 

Palestinian leaders call for suspension of recognition of Israel

UAE to lodge complaint over Qatar flight 'interception'

US-purchased cranes arrive at Yemen rebel-held port

Minorities in north Iraq look to post-jihadist future

Bitcoin appeal beats ban and warnings in Jordan

Israeli police find missing Briton’s belongings in desert

Algeria gas plant workers mark five years since jihadist siege

UN says over 5000 children killed or injured in Yemen war

European leaders’ response to Iran protests raises questions

Erdogan to visit Pope Francis next month

Iran slams US-backed 'border security force' in Syria

Palestinian suspension of Israel recognition unlikely for now

Jordan to hike fuel, bread prices

Yemen rebels free journalist detained since August

Palestinian reconciliation brings no change for Gazans

Sudan police use force, tear gas against protesters

Both hardliners and moderates have failed Iranians

Erdogan says Turkish military op in Syria's Afrin to be supported by rebels

UN says 22 million Yemenis in need of aid

Morocco dirham stable after flexible FX system introduction

10 killed in clashes at Tripoli airport

Sisi vows to protect Egypt's water supply

Palestinians meet to respond to Trump's 'slap of the century'

Hezbollah’s popular support jeopardises Lebanon’s alliances

European judicial opinion could deal fresh blow to Brussels-Rabat ties

Turkey plane plunged off runway due to ‘engine surge’

Iran oil tanker's sinking off China raises environmental fears

Protests held on Tunisia uprising anniversary

Double suicide bombing shakes in Baghdad

Iranian oil tanker sinks engulfed in flames

Will Abdullah Gul challenge Erdogan?

Hamas official wounded in car bomb attack in Lebanon

Iraqi PM Abadi announces candidacy for May elections

Netanyahu makes first visit to India by Israeli PM in 15 years

Egypt looks ahead to presidential election but little doubt about outcome

Israel destroys Hamas tunnel from Gaza

Economic woes fuel unrest, ratchet up political tensions across MENA region

Tunisia announces social reforms in response to unrest

Seven years since Tunisian revolution, hope turns to despair

Glimmers of hope for Iran economy despite uncertainty

China rescuers recover bodies, black box from Iranian tanker

Tunisia president to meet unions, employers amid protests

Hamas to skip Palestinian meeting over Jerusalem

UN report on Yemen finds Iran in violation of arms embargo

Trump issues stay of execution for Iran deal, but warns 'last time'

 