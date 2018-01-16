First Published: 2018-01-16
Israeli police find missing Briton’s belongings in desert
Prayer papers, bicycle found in Negev desert ‘100 percent’ belong to British tourist McAfee, missing since November.
Middle East Online

Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday that McAfee had a history of depression

JERUSALEM - Israeli police said Tuesday they have found sheets of paper with prayers in the country's desert south believed to belong to a British tourist missing since November.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said that Oliver McAfee, 29, had been last sighted in northern Israel.

But some of his belongings, including his bicycle, were found in the Negev desert near the southern town of Mitzpe Ramon, which stands at the edge of the world's largest erosion crater.

Rosenfeld said Christian religious passages belonging to McAfee, who is originally from Northern Ireland but resident in England, were also discovered.

"Pieces of paper, with prayers, etcetera, were found in the desert," Rosenfeld said, adding they had been placed under stones arranged in circles.

"We know 100 percent that they belong to him, including the bike, including papers that he had written on, his camera."

Rosenfeld said the missing man's passport, phone and sleeping bag had not been found.

London's Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Tuesday that McAfee had a history of depression and may possibly have fallen victim to Jerusalem Syndrome, the name given to the religious fervour and emotional overload experienced by some visitors to the holy land.

"We haven't ruled that out but that's not the main line of the investigation," Rosenfeld said.

"Other than a missing person case, it's not clear," he added. "We are continuing to look for him."

British police in the county of Essex, where McAfee lives, said he was reported to them on December 24 as believed to be missing in Israel.

Raz Arbel, a member of the civilian Negev Highlands Search and Rescue Team which discovered McAfee's belongings, said he was clearly a spiritual man.

"We found a lot of (passages) from the Old Testament and the New," he said.

"I'm not a psychologist but it looked like the person was having deep thoughts and very religious," he said.

"It looked like he was speaking to his spirit and his God. That's what we found on his photos, because we found his camera and all the information on the camera."

He said that one picture, dated November 19, showed him at a road junction in the Negev and searchers were appealing through local media for witnesses who may have seen him after that date.

Arbel said the volunteer team had suspended its search pending new clues.

A spokesman for the British foreign office said it was "assisting the family of a British man who has been reporting missing in Israel, and are in contact with the Israeli authorities".
 

Palestinian leaders call for suspension of recognition of Israel

UAE to lodge complaint over Qatar flight 'interception'

US-purchased cranes arrive at Yemen rebel-held port

Minorities in north Iraq look to post-jihadist future

Bitcoin appeal beats ban and warnings in Jordan

Israeli police find missing Briton’s belongings in desert

Algeria gas plant workers mark five years since jihadist siege

UN says over 5000 children killed or injured in Yemen war

European leaders’ response to Iran protests raises questions

Erdogan to visit Pope Francis next month

Iran slams US-backed 'border security force' in Syria

Palestinian suspension of Israel recognition unlikely for now

Jordan to hike fuel, bread prices

Yemen rebels free journalist detained since August

Palestinian reconciliation brings no change for Gazans

Sudan police use force, tear gas against protesters

Both hardliners and moderates have failed Iranians

Erdogan says Turkish military op in Syria's Afrin to be supported by rebels

UN says 22 million Yemenis in need of aid

Morocco dirham stable after flexible FX system introduction

10 killed in clashes at Tripoli airport

Sisi vows to protect Egypt's water supply

Palestinians meet to respond to Trump's 'slap of the century'

Hezbollah’s popular support jeopardises Lebanon’s alliances

European judicial opinion could deal fresh blow to Brussels-Rabat ties

Turkey plane plunged off runway due to ‘engine surge’

Iran oil tanker's sinking off China raises environmental fears

Protests held on Tunisia uprising anniversary

Double suicide bombing shakes in Baghdad

Iranian oil tanker sinks engulfed in flames

Will Abdullah Gul challenge Erdogan?

Hamas official wounded in car bomb attack in Lebanon

Iraqi PM Abadi announces candidacy for May elections

Netanyahu makes first visit to India by Israeli PM in 15 years

Egypt looks ahead to presidential election but little doubt about outcome

Israel destroys Hamas tunnel from Gaza

Economic woes fuel unrest, ratchet up political tensions across MENA region

Tunisia announces social reforms in response to unrest

Seven years since Tunisian revolution, hope turns to despair

Glimmers of hope for Iran economy despite uncertainty

China rescuers recover bodies, black box from Iranian tanker

Tunisia president to meet unions, employers amid protests

Hamas to skip Palestinian meeting over Jerusalem

UN report on Yemen finds Iran in violation of arms embargo

Trump issues stay of execution for Iran deal, but warns 'last time'

 