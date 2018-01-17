First Published: 2018-01-17
Britain to put women at heart of peace work in Iraq, Nigeria, South Sudan
Senior ministers say empowering women, girls improves peace, stability, economic growth, poverty reduction.
Middle East Online

By Emma Batha - LONDON

Britain pledged to tackle obstacles to women's leadership and political participation

Britain announced on Tuesday it would be putting girls and women at the heart of its work to end conflict in nine countries including Iraq, Nigeria and South Sudan.

"Empowering women and girls ... improves peace and stability, economic growth and poverty reduction," senior ministers said in a National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security.

The ministers said women and girls were disproportionately affected by conflict, but were also part of the solution.

Evidence shows peace agreements are more likely to last when women are involved, according to the five-year plan launched late Tuesday.

"Without question women must have a seat at the table," Foreign Office minister Tariq Ahmad said in a statement.

"We know that when women and girls participate in political processes, conflict resolution and mediation their contribution helps to build a more sustainable peace."

Britain pledged to tackle obstacles to women's leadership and political participation, including entrenched patriarchal views, violence and intimidation.

The plan said women had a key role to play in developing strategies to prevent and counter extremism in their countries.

Britain will also push for peacekeeping missions to include more women, and support efforts to end sexual abuse by peacekeepers.

There were more than 140 allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse by U.N. staff and peacekeepers in 2016 and 2017, affecting more than 300 people.

The plan said evidence showed missions which included women were more effective and better able to engage with local people.

Ahmad also said championing girls' education was crucial for transforming the lives of those caught up in conflicts and promoting global stability.

"This year (we) will focus on ensuring that girls in the poorest countries in the world receive at least 12 years of quality education because this is the single most powerful spur to development and progress," he added.

The first action plan launched in 2014 focused on six countries: Afghanistan, Myanmar, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya, Somalia and Syria.

The new roadmap, launched by the foreign, defence and international development ministries, adds Iraq, Nigeria and South Sudan.

Although Iraq's constitution requires a quarter of lawmakers to be women, years of war and economic decline have undermined the status of women in most spheres of life, the plan said.

It also highlighted high levels of sexual violence amid South Sudan's civil war and in northeast Nigeria, where women face increased risks due to the conflict with Boko Haram militants.
 

Syria Kurds vow to cleanse enclave from Turkish 'scourges'

US withholds $65 million from UN agency for Palestinians

Saudi Arabia intercepts new Yemen rebel missile attack

Britain to put women at heart of peace work in Iraq, Nigeria, South Sudan

Bitcoin appeal beats ban and warnings in Jordan

Iran says Trump jeopardising Airbus deals

China says Iranian oil tanker wreck located

Sudan arrests communist leader after protests

Syrian opposition joins condemnation of US 'border force'

Israeli judge detains teen until trial for viral ‘slap video’

Arab league slams US freeze of Palestinian funding

Dubai billionaire to sell 15 percent Damac stake

Saudi to give Yemen government $2bn bailout

Israeli police find missing Briton’s belongings in desert

Algeria gas plant workers mark five years since jihadist siege

UN says over 5000 children killed or injured in Yemen war

European leaders’ response to Iran protests raises questions

Erdogan to visit Pope Francis next month

Iran slams US-backed 'border security force' in Syria

Palestinian suspension of Israel recognition unlikely for now

Jordan to hike fuel, bread prices

Yemen rebels free journalist detained since August

Palestinian reconciliation brings no change for Gazans

Sudan police use force, tear gas against protesters

Both hardliners and moderates have failed Iranians

Erdogan says Turkish military op in Syria's Afrin to be supported by rebels

UAE to lodge complaint over Qatar flight 'interception'

UN says 22 million Yemenis in need of aid

Minorities in north Iraq look to post-jihadist future

US-purchased cranes arrive at Yemen rebel-held port

Palestinian leaders call for suspension of recognition of Israel

Morocco dirham stable after flexible FX system introduction

10 killed in clashes at Tripoli airport

Sisi vows to protect Egypt's water supply

Palestinians meet to respond to Trump's 'slap of the century'

Hezbollah’s popular support jeopardises Lebanon’s alliances

European judicial opinion could deal fresh blow to Brussels-Rabat ties

Turkey plane plunged off runway due to ‘engine surge’

Iran oil tanker's sinking off China raises environmental fears

Protests held on Tunisia uprising anniversary

Double suicide bombing shakes in Baghdad

Iranian oil tanker sinks engulfed in flames

Will Abdullah Gul challenge Erdogan?

Hamas official wounded in car bomb attack in Lebanon

Iraqi PM Abadi announces candidacy for May elections

 