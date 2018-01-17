First Published: 2018-01-17
Iran says Trump jeopardising Airbus deals
Tehran warns that Trump’s stance on nuclear deal puts in doubt Airbus deals between Iran air, Boeing, Airbus.
Middle East Online

Iran has been desperate to renew its ageing fleet of planes

TEHRAN - Iran warned Wednesday that its multi-billion dollar deals for Airbus planes had been thrown into doubt by US President Donald Trump's attacks on the nuclear deal.

"Considering Mr Trump's stance on pulling out of the JCPOA (nuclear deal) we must make sure that the licences will remain valid... regardless of any decision taken by US," deputy transport minister Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan told the reformist ILNA news agency.

"As long as uncertainties are not resolved, we will not provide down payments," he said.

"Because of these negotiations, there can be delays in payments."

A specific clause in the 2015 nuclear deal -- which lifted some international sanctions in exchange for curbs to Iran's atomic programme -- opened the way for Iran to purchase planes from international suppliers.

Licences were granted the following year by the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for Airbus to sell 100 planes to national carrier Iran Air, which has also ordered 80 from Boeing.

The European firm requires US export licences because some of its parts are manufactured there.

On Friday, Trump threatened to walk away from the nuclear deal unless progress was made on negotiations regarding Iran's missile programme, and it is unclear if this would also lead to the OFAC licences being revoked.

"OFAC's licences are valid until December 2020 but these licences have been issued under the JCPOA," said Fakhrieh Kashan.

"In the most pessimistic case, if America wanted to pull out of the JCPOA, then it can be expected that the executive apparatus too will obey this decision."

Asked to comment, Airbus said it "keeps on working with Iran Air and the Iranian authorities on the execution of the purchase agreement in full compliance with the JCPOA and other applicable regulations."

Iran has been desperate to renew its ageing fleet of planes, but has faced financing difficulties as well as the uncertainty over sanctions.

Iran Air has so far received only three Airbus planes from its 100-plane order.
 

Syria Kurds vow to cleanse enclave from Turkish 'scourges'

US withholds $65 million from UN agency for Palestinians

Saudi Arabia intercepts new Yemen rebel missile attack

Britain to put women at heart of peace work in Iraq, Nigeria, South Sudan

Bitcoin appeal beats ban and warnings in Jordan

Seven years since ousting dictator, Tunisians still protest

Iran says Trump jeopardising Airbus deals

China says Iranian oil tanker wreck located

Sudan arrests communist leader after protests

Syrian opposition joins condemnation of US 'border force'

Israeli judge detains teen until trial for viral ‘slap video’

Arab league slams US freeze of Palestinian funding

Dubai billionaire to sell 15 percent Damac stake

Saudi to give Yemen government $2bn bailout

Israeli police find missing Briton’s belongings in desert

Algeria gas plant workers mark five years since jihadist siege

UN says over 5000 children killed or injured in Yemen war

European leaders’ response to Iran protests raises questions

Erdogan to visit Pope Francis next month

Iran slams US-backed 'border security force' in Syria

Palestinian suspension of Israel recognition unlikely for now

Jordan to hike fuel, bread prices

Yemen rebels free journalist detained since August

Palestinian reconciliation brings no change for Gazans

Sudan police use force, tear gas against protesters

Both hardliners and moderates have failed Iranians

Erdogan says Turkish military op in Syria's Afrin to be supported by rebels

UAE to lodge complaint over Qatar flight 'interception'

UN says 22 million Yemenis in need of aid

Minorities in north Iraq look to post-jihadist future

US-purchased cranes arrive at Yemen rebel-held port

Palestinian leaders call for suspension of recognition of Israel

Morocco dirham stable after flexible FX system introduction

10 killed in clashes at Tripoli airport

Sisi vows to protect Egypt's water supply

Palestinians meet to respond to Trump's 'slap of the century'

Hezbollah’s popular support jeopardises Lebanon’s alliances

European judicial opinion could deal fresh blow to Brussels-Rabat ties

Turkey plane plunged off runway due to ‘engine surge’

Iran oil tanker's sinking off China raises environmental fears

Protests held on Tunisia uprising anniversary

Double suicide bombing shakes in Baghdad

Iranian oil tanker sinks engulfed in flames

Will Abdullah Gul challenge Erdogan?

Hamas official wounded in car bomb attack in Lebanon

 