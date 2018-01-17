First Published: 2018-01-17
Seven years since ousting dictator, Tunisians still protest
Unemployment, corruption, austerity measures fuelled widespread protests as Tunisia marked anniversary of 2011 revolt that toppled Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
Middle East Online

Tunisians shop for dates at market in downtown Tunis.

TUNIS - It's been seven years since they ousted their longtime dictator in the first of the Arab Spring uprisings, but Tunisians are still taking to the streets.

Why, after so long, has the country been unable to tackle its economic problems?

Unemployment, corruption and austerity measures in the 2018 budget have fuelled widespread protests as the North African country marked the anniversary of the 2011 revolt that toppled longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

While Tunisia has been praised as a model of democratic transition, post-revolution governments have struggled to improve living standards and tackle pervasive graft.

Why the new protests?

"Work, bread and national dignity" -- that was the slogan that rallied Tunisian protestors in 2011.

But a growth rate that reached a moderate two percent in 2017 following years of stagnation, has barely dented the unemployment figures, which remain stubbornly above 15 percent -- rising to 30 percent among young graduates.

Political economist Med Dhia Hammami said investments since the revolution have been chanelled to projects that yield profits rather than offer mass employment.

"Most direct foreign investments in Tunisia are in the extractive sector -- gas or oil -- which doesn't create jobs," he said.

"There is a focus on services, including tourism, which create very precarious and seasonal jobs, to the detriment of agriculture, for example."

If things continue as they are, he added, "we will find ourselves, like under Ben Ali, with growth at five percent and unemployment at 15-18 percent."

Adding to the pain of joblessness, prices grew by six percent in 2017 as the dinar slid against the dollar and new taxes kicked in.

Many analysts expect further inflation this year.

Business executives at a 2016 summit announced investments worth some $37 billion (30 billion euros) -- but that has yet to yield tangible results.

Many Tunisians are running out of patience.

Economic reforms since revolution?

Despite legislative delays that have seen bills stuck in parliament for years, there have been "lots of reforms", said Chafik Ben Rouine, head of the Tunisian Economic Observatory.

But these were primarily "in response to demands from donors to balance budgets," he said.

Successive governments since the revolution have launched public sector recruitment drives in order to dampen social unrest.

That, combined with stubbornly low growth, has widened already gaping shortfalls and forced Tunisia to apply for loans from the International Monetary Fund -- in exchange for pledges to slash the deficits.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has prioritised improving the country's business climate, pushing for a 2016 investment law that aims to cut red tape.

But many obstacles remain, including the near monopoly held by business tycoons over many sectors of Tunisia's economy since the 1970s, International Crisis Group analyst Michael Ayari said.

They "use the state to sabotage each other" with red tape, he said.

Chahed's government in 2017 launched a "war on corruption", but apart from a wave of high-profile arrests in May, there have been few tangible results.

The passing of a controversial law granting amnesty to officials accused of graft under Ben Ali has cast further doubt on the government's will or ability to tackle the endemic problem.

What possible solutions?

While state subsidies remain in place for basic goods such as bread and fuel -- even for the wealthy -- value-added taxes have been a major blow to less well-off households.

The tax system has prompted some to accuse the government of relying on a system of patronage.

"The system of incentives and subsidies should be evaluated and overhauled so that the wealthiest are those who participate most in the effort," said Mohamed Ali Marouani of the Circle of Arab Economists.

Ayari called for easier access to bank financing, along with better regulation of brokerage firms and other intermediaries to tackle nepotism.

Economist Safouane Ben Aissa, who has worked for several consulting firms since the revolution, advocates an economic modernisation plan.

Instead of bringing in theoretical reforms under pressure from donors, he said, the state should tackle problems such as slow payment times and inefficient social assistance programmes.
 

Syria Kurds vow to cleanse enclave from Turkish 'scourges'

US withholds $65 million from UN agency for Palestinians

Saudi Arabia intercepts new Yemen rebel missile attack

Britain to put women at heart of peace work in Iraq, Nigeria, South Sudan

Bitcoin appeal beats ban and warnings in Jordan

Seven years since ousting dictator, Tunisians still protest

Iran says Trump jeopardising Airbus deals

China says Iranian oil tanker wreck located

Sudan arrests communist leader after protests

Syrian opposition joins condemnation of US 'border force'

Israeli judge detains teen until trial for viral ‘slap video’

Arab league slams US freeze of Palestinian funding

Dubai billionaire to sell 15 percent Damac stake

Saudi to give Yemen government $2bn bailout

Israeli police find missing Briton’s belongings in desert

Algeria gas plant workers mark five years since jihadist siege

UN says over 5000 children killed or injured in Yemen war

European leaders’ response to Iran protests raises questions

Erdogan to visit Pope Francis next month

Iran slams US-backed 'border security force' in Syria

Palestinian suspension of Israel recognition unlikely for now

Jordan to hike fuel, bread prices

Yemen rebels free journalist detained since August

Palestinian reconciliation brings no change for Gazans

Sudan police use force, tear gas against protesters

Both hardliners and moderates have failed Iranians

Erdogan says Turkish military op in Syria's Afrin to be supported by rebels

UAE to lodge complaint over Qatar flight 'interception'

UN says 22 million Yemenis in need of aid

Minorities in north Iraq look to post-jihadist future

US-purchased cranes arrive at Yemen rebel-held port

Palestinian leaders call for suspension of recognition of Israel

Morocco dirham stable after flexible FX system introduction

10 killed in clashes at Tripoli airport

Sisi vows to protect Egypt's water supply

Palestinians meet to respond to Trump's 'slap of the century'

Hezbollah’s popular support jeopardises Lebanon’s alliances

European judicial opinion could deal fresh blow to Brussels-Rabat ties

Turkey plane plunged off runway due to ‘engine surge’

Iran oil tanker's sinking off China raises environmental fears

Protests held on Tunisia uprising anniversary

Double suicide bombing shakes in Baghdad

Iranian oil tanker sinks engulfed in flames

Will Abdullah Gul challenge Erdogan?

Hamas official wounded in car bomb attack in Lebanon

 