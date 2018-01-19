First Published: 2018-01-19
Saudi's refined oil exports offset crude curbs
IEA says exports of refined products rose 155,000 bpd from one year earlier, offsetting drop in overseas crude oil sales.
Middle East Online

By Ron Bousso - LONDON

The share of Saudi Arabia's exports of refined oil products steadily rose throughout 2017, offsetting a drop in overseas crude oil sales as the kingdom complied with a global supply pact, the International Energy Agency said on Friday.

Saudi exported 6.9 million barrels per day of crude oil in October, down around 760,000 bpd from a year earlier, the world's energy watchdog said in its monthly report, citing data from the Joint Organization Data Initiative (JODI).

But at the same time, exports of refined products such as diesel, gasoline and aviation fuel rose 155,000 bpd from a year earlier, bringing total "liquid" exports to 8.5 million bpd in October.

Although the total volume is lower year-on-year, the share of refined products accounted for 19 percent of total exports in October, up from around 13 percent a year earlier.

Saudi Arabia has invested in a number of huge refineries in recent years in order to meet growing domestic demand and sell product overseas as it takes advantage of its large crude resources. Those included the 400,000 barrel per day SATORP plant in Jubail, a joint venture with France's Total.

OPEC agreed to lower production in 2017 and has agreed to maintain output cuts for the whole of 2018 to help bring oil stocks in OECD industrialised countries down to their 5-year average.
 

Sudan clamps down on journalists covering bread protests

Tribal feuds spread fear in Iraq's Basra

UN warns of "lost generation" in South Sudan's grinding conflict

Trump dashes Netanyahu’s hope to move US embassy to Jerusalem

US to overtake Saudi as world’s second crude oil producer

Aid for millions of Palestinians hostage to politics

Lebanon thwarts holiday attacks using IS informant

Mortar fire wounds 14 in Syria mental hospital

Turkish military fires on Kurdish forces in Syria's Afrin

More than 32,000 Yemenis displaced in intensified fighting

Saudi's refined oil exports offset crude curbs

Turkey's EU minister rejects any option other than full membership

Turkey says not reassured by US comments on border force

UN chief wants to revive Syria gas attack probe

US has no intention to build border force in Syria

Lebanese intelligence service may be spying using smartphones worldwide

Egypt's Sisi sacks intelligence chief

Cyprus denies bail for Israeli organ trafficker

Rising Yemen currency sparks hopes of relief

Turkish ministries to investigate underage pregnancy cover-up

Iraq PM launches online appeal for election allies

Iran central bank sees claim for billions from German stock market blocked

Iraq signs deal with BP to develop Kirkuk oil fields

Israeli occupation forces raid Jenin, kill Palestinian

HRW chief says 'Nobody should be forcibly returned to Libya'

IS poses threat to Iraq one month after 'liberation'

Seven years since ousting dictator, Tunisians still protest

Iran says Trump jeopardising Airbus deals

China says Iranian oil tanker wreck located

Sudan arrests communist leader after protests

Syrian opposition joins condemnation of US 'border force'

Israeli judge detains teen until trial for viral ‘slap video’

Arab league slams US freeze of Palestinian funding

Dubai billionaire to sell 15 percent Damac stake

Britain to put women at heart of peace work in Iraq, Nigeria, South Sudan

Saudi to give Yemen government $2bn bailout

US withholds $65 million from UN agency for Palestinians

Saudi Arabia intercepts new Yemen rebel missile attack

Syria Kurds vow to cleanse enclave from Turkish 'scourges'

Israeli police find missing Briton’s belongings in desert

Algeria gas plant workers mark five years since jihadist siege

UN says over 5000 children killed or injured in Yemen war

European leaders’ response to Iran protests raises questions

Erdogan to visit Pope Francis next month

Iran slams US-backed 'border security force' in Syria

 