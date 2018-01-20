First Published: 2018-01-20
Russia-led Syria peace congress to be held January 30
Russia is set to co-host peace summit with regime ally Iran, rebel backer Turkey with aim of setting up new constitution for post-war Syria.
Middle East Online

Lavrentyev (R) said Sochi talks are intended to "breath life into the [UN-led] Geneva process."

MOSCOW - Russian-led peace talks on Syria will be held on January 30 in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia's chief negotiator Aleksandr Lavrentyev said Saturday, quoted by Interfax news agency.

Russia, a steadfast supporter of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, is set to co-host the summit with regime ally Iran and rebel backer Turkey with the aim of setting up a new constitution for post-war Syria.

Organisers had said earlier that the peace talks were planned for January 29 and 30, but Lavrentyev said that the participants would arrive on January 29 and "the forum itself will take place on January 30".

Diplomats from Russia, Turkey and Iran have been holding discussions on how to organise the talks behind closed-doors in a Sochi hotel, Russian news agencies reported.

"I consider the meeting went well. We managed to agree on lists of participants of the forum," Lavrentyev said.

He said invitations would be sent within a few days, quoted by RIA Novosti news agency.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference in New York on Friday that Moscow had invited around 1,500 representatives of the Syrian people "including sheikhs, tribal leaders and representatives of civil society".

The talks will come after the latest round of UN-sponsored negotiations in Geneva ended in failure in December.

"We want to launch the process of political settlement in order to breath life into the Geneva process," Lavrentyev said.

The United Nations itself will host a new round of peace talks on Syria next week in Vienna.

The war has displaced millions of people and is estimated to have claimed the lives of at least 340,000 people since 2011.

Moscow said it hopes the UN will send its special envoy on Syria, Staffan de Mistura, to the Sochi forum.

He said that the United States was also expected to attend as an observer.

The January talks were announced during negotiations in Kazakhstan in December sponsored by powerbrokers Russia, Turkey and Iran. A joint statement said the congress would include "all segments of Syrian society".

Moscow had earlier said talks would be held in Sochi in November last year. Turkey said Russia had postponed the event because it met with a cool reception from Ankara and its Western allies, but Russia said the date had not been officially announced.
 

Sudan clamps down on journalists covering bread protests

Egypt's Sisi says will stand for re-election

Turkey launches new strikes on Kurdish targets in Syria

Pence heads to Mideast despite Muslim, Christian anger

US to overtake Saudi as world’s second crude oil producer

Iraqi, Kurdish leaders hold talks on bitter regional dispute

Russia-led Syria peace congress to be held January 30

Assad regime says Syria a 'tourist' destination

Journalists arrested while reporting Sudan protests

Aid for millions of Palestinians hostage to politics

Lebanon thwarts holiday attacks using IS informant

Mortar fire wounds 14 in Syria mental hospital

Turkish military fires on Kurdish forces in Syria's Afrin

More than 32,000 Yemenis displaced in intensified fighting

UN warns of "lost generation" in South Sudan's grinding conflict

Saudi's refined oil exports offset crude curbs

Turkey's EU minister rejects any option other than full membership

Tribal feuds spread fear in Iraq's Basra

Turkey says not reassured by US comments on border force

UN chief wants to revive Syria gas attack probe

US has no intention to build border force in Syria

Lebanese intelligence service may be spying using smartphones worldwide

Egypt's Sisi sacks intelligence chief

Trump dashes Netanyahu’s hope to move US embassy to Jerusalem

Cyprus denies bail for Israeli organ trafficker

Rising Yemen currency sparks hopes of relief

Turkish ministries to investigate underage pregnancy cover-up

Iraq PM launches online appeal for election allies

Iran central bank sees claim for billions from German stock market blocked

Iraq signs deal with BP to develop Kirkuk oil fields

Israeli occupation forces raid Jenin, kill Palestinian

HRW chief says 'Nobody should be forcibly returned to Libya'

IS poses threat to Iraq one month after 'liberation'

Seven years since ousting dictator, Tunisians still protest

Iran says Trump jeopardising Airbus deals

China says Iranian oil tanker wreck located

Sudan arrests communist leader after protests

Syrian opposition joins condemnation of US 'border force'

Israeli judge detains teen until trial for viral ‘slap video’

Arab league slams US freeze of Palestinian funding

Dubai billionaire to sell 15 percent Damac stake

Britain to put women at heart of peace work in Iraq, Nigeria, South Sudan

Saudi to give Yemen government $2bn bailout

US withholds $65 million from UN agency for Palestinians

Saudi Arabia intercepts new Yemen rebel missile attack

 