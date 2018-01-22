Barham Salih, a prominent Kurdish politician, who recently disclosed his new roadmap for making reforms, resolving the deadlocked crises in Iraq and the Kurdish region, is seen as the best model for getting rid of an injustice and corrupt ruling system in the Kurdistan Region.

Salih, a veteran who has served as Second Deputy of Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)’s Secretary General, Deputy Iraqi PM, and the KRG Premier, has formed Coalition for Democracy and Justice to participate in the upcoming general parliamentary as well as presidential elections, to bring democracy, justice and culmination of decades of a corrupt ruling system in the Kurdistan Region.

The wide coalition includes various figures, including secularists, leftists, Islamists, reformists and intellectuals.

“Today the crises have made the burden of our people heavier. These crises are the result the monopoly of a group of interest-owners over the fate of our people. This group of people have different party affiliations, names and slogans, but they have agreed on dividing the interests, monopolizing the power, and prolonging the sufferings of this nation,” Salih said in a televised message on 2nd October, 2017 announcing the launch and strategy of his coalition.

“From our perspective of the need for stopping these sufferings, we formed this coalition, since we think facing oppression, injustice, and corruption, and monopoly could not be done by one person, one party, or one region, but needs cooperation and coalition of sincere persons for the sake of enforcing injustice, which is the basis for a good ruling that takes care of its citizens,” Salih added.

Salih, who studied in the UK and spent a decade in Washington lobbying for the Kurdish cause, has good relations with the West and has held important positions, including deputy prime minister of Iraq and prime minister of the Kurdistan region from 2009 to 2012.

As second deputy to Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Secretary General, the late Jalal Talabani, in September 2016, Salih tried to wrest control of the party from his arch-rival hero Ibrahim Ahmed the PUK founder’s widow. But he failed when his coalition partner abandoned him. However, his fortunes may have changed. Washington, Ankara and Tehran are now scrambling for a reliable partner on the ground in the Kurdistan Region in the aftermath of the controversial referendum coupled with the deep resentment among the Kurdish public over the Kurdistan Regional Government’s financial crisis and the political deadlock.

Many political observers deem the coalition will shake up the Kurdistan region’s deadlocked political process, in a token towards the elimination of the solitary rule by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). Those two main Kurdish parties are in power since the 1991 Kurdish uprising the tyranny of the former Saddam Hussein regime.

“Barham Salih is a States Man, whose national and international thinking making him the best model for the current situation in the Kurdistan region, and for get rid of an injustice and corrupt ruling system,” Bahroz Jaefer, Head of Mediterranean Institute for Regional Studies (MIRS) and Ph.D. student of international economic relations told me.

Barham Salih was elected as head of the newly-founded Coalition for Democracy and Justice (CDJ) at the party’s first congress in Sulaimani on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, where he pledged to fight corruption, , bringing back a good governance, and justice for the Kurdistan Region.

Addressing his supporters in Sulaimani city after his election as head of the CDJ, Salih said “the severe crisis that our nation is going through is the result of work planned by some self-serving bodies who – despite their huge failures, unfitness for governance, lacking people’s confidence – still keep imposing their political power wrong policies, misreading local and foreign realities, failure to care for the public interest, and holding hands with the enemies of the nation, brought Kurdistan to an unwanted condition.”

“Because we believe the task at this difficult stage and the solution of this difficult burden cannot be done by a single individual, party, or area it requires a democratic, just body,” he added.

Indicating the September 25th, 2017 referendum for Kurdistan Regions independence and the subsequent effect with Baghdad, Salih said “Independence is a natural right, but it cannot be gained in Tehran, Ankara, or Washington, only in Baghdad. To achieve this, the Kurdistan Region must have good relation with Iraqi parties, not problems.”

The party is expected to vote for its general council and executive council soon.

The CDJ has registered with Iraq’s and the Kurdistan Region’s elections bodies, and plans to win a wide majority of Kurdish voters, consequently beat the ruling parties in the region.

Barham Salih was born in 1960 in the city of Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan. He was arrested in 1979 by the Baathist regime twice on charges of involvement in the Kurdish national movement by taking some photos of protestors in Sulaimaniyah city and spent 43 days in detention in a Special Investigation Commission prison in Kirkuk where he was tortured. Once released, he finished high school and left Iraq for the United Kingdom to flee continuous persecution.

Barham Salih joined the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in late 1976 where he became a member of the PUK department of Europe, and was in charge of PUK foreign relations in London. In addition to the political struggle, he finished his university studies and received a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering and Construction from the Cardiff University in 1983. He continued to study and obtained a Doctorate degree in Statistics and Computer Applications in Engineering from the University of Liverpool in 1987.

He was elected a member of the PUK leadership at the first party conference when Iraqi Kurdistan was liberated from the Ba'ath Party following the first Gulf War. He was assigned the task of heading the PUK Office in the United States.

After the fall of the Baathist regime, he became Deputy Prime Minister in the Interim Iraqi Government (in mid-2004), Minister of Planning in the Transitional Government (in 2005), and Deputy Prime Minister in the elected Iraqi Government (Nouri al-Maliki’s Cabinet) in charge of the economic portfolio and Head of the Economic Committee.

In an article on London – based Al- Hayat newspaper on January 6th this year, Saleh announced “A Vision to end the spiral of crisis in Iraq” where he said Iraq therefore urgently needs an open internal dialogue to address the structural imbalance at the heart of the political process that was formed in the aftermath of 2003, and has plunged Iraq into a whirlpool of interrelated, interdependent and contentious crises. In the end, the Iraqis in various components are critical of the performance of the government and the political system, and there a large scale resentment and accusations of corruption towards the political class from Baghdad and Basra to Anbar and Mosul to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah.

He concluded by saying “dealing with Iraqi crises in a fragmented and far from tackling the root causes and the general structural context has proved to be a failure over the past years. Today, Iraq has an opportunity to put things in perspective through comprehensive solutions. The upcoming elections in Iraq and the Kurdistan region can be an occasion in which the parties will compete in the seriousness of committing to a comprehensive solution to the spiral of the Iraqi crisis and not as another station for fragmentation and conflict.”

Dana Taib Menmy is a Kurdish journalist from Sulaimaniyah who has been published by several Kurdish media outlets since 2006.