First Published: 2018-01-22
Russia calls for diplomatic solution to Yemen conflict
Lavrov: There is no alternative but to end armed conflict as soon as possible in Yemen.
Middle East Online

Russian FM Sergei Lavrov (R) with his Yemeni counterpart Abdel Malek al-Mekhlafi

MOSCOW - Russia on Monday called for an end to fighting in Yemen, saying there could be no military solution to the nearly four-year war between Huthi rebels and the Saudi-backed government.

Russia halted its diplomatic presence in Yemen last month because of the deepening conflict and Moscow has previously expressed concern about strikes by the Saudi-led coalition.

"There is no alternative but to end armed conflict as soon as possible in Yemen and it is essential that those taking part in the conflict renounce their attempts to resolve existing problems by force," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow with his Yemeni counterpart Abdulmalik al-Mekhlafi.

Moscow would engage with all sides to help the situation "move from a military scenario to a political dialogue," Lavrov said.

The Yemeni foreign minister said "the legitimate government of Yemen, in common with the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia, supports a peaceful solution," in comments translated into Russian.

"War was not our choice, war was imposed on us," he said.

Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 with the stated aim of rolling back Huthi rebel gains and restoring the country's "legitimate" government to power.

More than 9,200 people have been killed since the intervention.

Another nearly 2,200 Yemenis have died of cholera amid deteriorating hygiene and sanitation conditions, according to the World Health Organisation.

Over the past year, the United Nations' efforts to address what it has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis have been hampered by a crippling blockade of rebel-held ports by the Saudi-led coalition.
 

