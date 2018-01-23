First Published: 2018-01-23
Tillerson to present US strategy on Syria to European, Arab allies
US Secretary of State will give outline of US strategy to stabilise Syria, push ahead with political solution.
Middle East Online

By John Irish - PARIS

Tillerson said the US strategy would focus on diplomatic efforts

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will give an outline of the United States' strategy to stabilise Syria and push ahead with a political solution when he holds talks with close allies in Paris on Tuesday, Western and Arab diplomats said.

Tillerson will first attend a meeting hosted by France on an initiative to target those responsible for chemical attacks, largely in Syria. He then holds informal consultations on the Syrian strategy with a smaller group of foreign ministers from key allies - Britain, France, Germany, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

"We'll know more later, but Tillerson will present a paper on Syria," said a Middle Eastern diplomat.

This month Tillerson signalled an open-ended US military presence in Syria as part of a broader strategy to prevent Islamic State’s resurgence and pave the way for the eventual departure of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

In the speech he called for "patience" on Assad’s departure - the clearest indication yet of US acceptance that Russia and Iran have bolstered Assad and that he is unlikely to leave power immediately. Tillerson said the US strategy would focus on diplomatic efforts.

It was not clear how detailed Tillerson's presentation would be or whether it would be form a basis to approach Russia, a key backer of Assad, which will host a Syrian peace congress in Sochi on Jan 29-30.

The foreign minister of Turkey, which has launched a major military offensive targeting Kurdish YPG forces in northwest Syria, will attend the chemical weapons meeting but was not due to join the consultations on Washington's Syrian strategy.

Ties between NATO allies Turkey and the United States have become badly strained over a number of issues, including US support for the YPG, which Ankara sees as a security threat.

CHEMICAL WEAPONS

At the meeting on chemical weapons 29 countries are expected to agree to work more closely on targeting those behind chemical weapons attacks and imposing necessary sanctions on them.

As a first step, France on Tuesday imposed unilateral sanctions on 25 people and entities, including from China, Lebanon and France, and among them importers and distributors of metals, electronics and lighting systems. It said the companies were helping to supply Syria's chemical weapons programme.

A joint inquiry of the United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) determined that the Syrian government used the nerve agent sarin in an April 4, 2017, attack and also used several times chlorine as a weapon.

Syria agreed to destroy its chemical weapons in 2013 under a deal brokered by Russia and the United States. The Syrian government has denied using chemical weapons.
 

UN Security Council lenient to Turkey’s Syria offensive

Washington probes Hezbollah ‘narcoterrorism’

Tillerson to present US strategy on Syria to European, Arab allies

Russia pension funds may invest in Aramco IPO

Iranian woman skydiver looks to break down stereotypes

Women journalists protest separation during Pence visit to Jerusalem

Egypt military accuses presidential hopeful of committing crimes

Israeli minister calls to ban author praising Palestinian teen

Qatar supports Turkey’s offensive against Kurds

World powers meet on Syria chemical attacks

Turkey arrests dozens accused of ‘terror propaganda’

Morocco's king appoints five new ministers

Pence pledges US embassy move by end of 2019 on Jerusalem trip

Russia calls for diplomatic solution to Yemen conflict

Russia invites Kurds to join Syria peace process

Turkey shells Kurdish targets in northern Syria

Closer look at pro-Ankara rebels amassing around Afrin

Pence set for Palestinian snub

Abbas to ask EU to recognise Palestinian state

Saudi-led coalition to give $1.5 bln in Yemen aid

Mattis: Turkey gave US advance warning on Syria operation

Yemen releases budget for first time in three years

Saudi calls for cooperation between OPEC, non-OPEC countries

France presses Turkey to end offensive against Kurds

The changing faces of al-Qaeda in Syria

Kurdish militia fire rockets at Turkish town

Moroccans wary depreciation of dirham could raise cost of living, despite benefits

Deserted streets, terrified civilians after Turkey attacks Afrin

Iraqi, Kurdish leaders hold talks on bitter regional dispute

Russia-led Syria peace congress to be held January 30

Turkey launches new strikes on Kurdish targets in Syria

Egypt's Sisi says will stand for re-election

Pence heads to Mideast despite Muslim, Christian anger

Assad regime says Syria a 'tourist' destination

Journalists arrested while reporting Sudan protests

Aid for millions of Palestinians hostage to politics

Lebanon thwarts holiday attacks using IS informant

Mortar fire wounds 14 in Syria mental hospital

Turkish military fires on Kurdish forces in Syria's Afrin

More than 32,000 Yemenis displaced in intensified fighting

UN warns of "lost generation" in South Sudan's grinding conflict

Saudi's refined oil exports offset crude curbs

US to overtake Saudi as world’s second crude oil producer

Turkey's EU minister rejects any option other than full membership

Sudan clamps down on journalists covering bread protests

 