First Published: 2018-01-24
Libya arrests gang accused of kidnapping, torturing migrants
Group loyal to Libya’s national unity government claims arresting gang made up of five Libyans, one Palestinian suspected of torturing eight migrants.
Middle East Online

The eight kidnapped migrants were released, the pro-government force said

TRIPOLI - An armed group loyal to Libya's national unity government said Wednesday it had arrested a gang accused of kidnapping and torturing Sudanese migrants near the northern city of Sirte.

The gang, made up of "five Libyans and one Palestinian... had tortured eight migrants," said the Sirte Security and Protection Force, one of several that took part in the unity government's battle to oust the Islamic State group from Sirte last year.

The migrants are being treated at the Ibn Sina Hospital in Sirte, 450 kilometres (280 miles) east of Tripoli, it said.

The arrests took place in Qaddahiya, a village south of Sirte, "after the publication of a video on social media showing scenes of African migrants undergoing unbearable torture", it said.

The video shows the migrants being severely burned by their captors, who demand ransoms from their families.

The eight kidnapped migrants were released, the pro-government force said.

Libya collapsed into violent chaos after the 2011 revolt that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi, with a myriad of militias and several jihadist groups battling for influence.

The United Nations-backed Government of National Accord, based in Tripoli, has failed to extend its authority across the country, especially in the east where a rival administration backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar holds sway.

Libya has long been a transit hub for migrants seeking a better life in Europe, but people smugglers have stepped up their lucrative business in the chaos since the 2011 revolution.

Libyan authorities have come under fire over migrant abuses since the airing late last year by CNN of footage showing a slave market in the North African country.

Last year alone, 3,116 people died attempting the crossing, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), including 2,833 from Libya.

But there has been a sharp drop in crossing attempts since the summer of 2017 following efforts by Italy to discourage migrants from trying to make the journey.
 

Turkey ‘lying’ with claim that IS jihadists are in Afrin

World powers up the ante on Syria, Russia

Tillerson meets with British, Saudi, UAE FMs on Yemen

Washington probes Hezbollah ‘narcoterrorism’

Iranian woman skydiver looks to break down stereotypes

Egypt leader formally registers candidacy for presidential poll

Greek PM: Turkey is an aggressive neighbour

UN picks British former aid official as new Yemen envoy

Syria peace talks in Vienna at 'very critical moment'

Erdogan defies US pressure on northern Syria offensive

95 suspects remain in Saudi custody in anti-graft probe

Libya arrests gang accused of kidnapping, torturing migrants

Activists demand Lebanon investigate claims of mass spying

Israeli culture minister pleased at Oscar shun

Twin car bombs kill at least 30 in Libya's Benghazi

Dozens killed in strikes on Yemen rebel heartland

Germany's Turks, Kurds clash over 'imported' Syria conflict

Israel to allow graves of stolen Jewish babies to be opened

Syria denies carrying out chemical attacks against rebel-held areas

Syrian Kurds fear abandonment despite aiding IS defeat

Russia rejects US accusations it is behind Syria chemical attacks

Qaeda leader calls on Muslims to attack Jews, Americans over Jerusalem

Palestinians in occupied West Bank get 3G

Turkish army clashes with Kurdish militia amid US alarm

Turkey arrests dozens accused of ‘terror propaganda’

Three French female jihadists face possible death penalty in Iraq

Russia pension funds may invest in Aramco IPO

Women journalists protest separation during Pence visit to Jerusalem

Tillerson to present US strategy on Syria to European, Arab allies

Egypt military accuses presidential hopeful of committing crimes

Israeli minister calls to ban author praising Palestinian teen

Qatar supports Turkey’s offensive against Kurds

World powers meet on Syria chemical attacks

Morocco's king appoints five new ministers

UN Security Council lenient to Turkey’s Syria offensive

Pence pledges US embassy move by end of 2019 on Jerusalem trip

Russia calls for diplomatic solution to Yemen conflict

Russia invites Kurds to join Syria peace process

Turkey shells Kurdish targets in northern Syria

Closer look at pro-Ankara rebels amassing around Afrin

Pence set for Palestinian snub

Abbas to ask EU to recognise Palestinian state

Saudi-led coalition to give $1.5 bln in Yemen aid

Mattis: Turkey gave US advance warning on Syria operation

Yemen releases budget for first time in three years


 