First Published: 2018-01-25
Turkey’s Afrin Quagmire
Whatever Erdogan’s intentions may be, the question is whether Turkey has lost its bargaining power altogether, wonders Yavuz Baydar.
Middle East Online

What obvious even to the most prudent observers is that Turkey’s foreign policy is muddled. The more willingness Ankara displays to flex its muscles in the region, the less its evident strategic wisdom is noted.

What remains is a series of hasty moves, mostly tactical. By the very nature of its foreign policy, Ankara appears unpredictable and vulnerable.

A dramatic example is the escalation with the mainly Kurdish enclave of Afrin in northern Syria, which is emerging as the epicentre of a violent conflict. After the defeat of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria with the help of the combat forces of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Turkey faces the regional Kurdish reality even more forcefully, while it continues to refuse its existence within its borders.

For the Syrian Kurds, Afrin as part of Rojava represents the dream of self-rule. Syrian Kurds’ political and militia groups act with the full knowledge that either Russia or the United States will likely somehow stand behind them and their demands as part of their efforts to bring peace to the country.

This is the muddle Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its military establishment have been stuck in for some time.

A ground incursion in Afrin means not only facing an armed-to-the-teeth Kurdish militia but bold manoeuvring between the two major players in Syria: Washington and Moscow. So far, it has produced only backlash from all sides. The PYD declared that it would have to pull back its combat units from the areas where the Islamic State (ISIS) is being fought to Afrin “for defence.”

The United States made it clear that Turkish “violent acts,” as it expressed it, were unacceptable. The Syrian government issued a blunt statement saying that its forces would shoot down Turkish fighter planes if they entered its air space. Ever-calculating Moscow has not given a green light for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government to launch a military operation.

“Russia is an important supporter of the Kurdish cause,” Yasar Yakis, a former Turkish foreign minister, wrote for Ahval news site. “The draft constitution prepared for Syria by Russia proposes federal status for Kurds. Therefore, the United States and Russia may find an accommodation over the Kurdish question in Syria. The same reasoning goes for Bashar Assad’s stepping aside.

“These parameters offer the United States and Russia a possible area of convergence if political and military developments do not get out of control. Such an outcome would create serious disappointment in Turkey with both of them.”

The Kurdish military presence in Syria is, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, a strategic component for American regional policy. However, it may be considered a more tactical one for Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose objective is to maintain a vassal regime in Damascus.

Taken altogether, however, this means increasing frustration for Erdogan as he raises his nationalist rhetoric to higher decibels and whips up a worrisome collective sense of aggression. The more convulsive Turkey’s newly forged Islamist-militarist coalition acts, the more lucidly it exposes its explosive Kurdish issue.

There is also another dimension that should be mentioned in the context of Erdogan raising the stakes regarding Syria. It may have to do with keeping the ties with Islamist aspirations in the region and beyond.

“The Muslim Brotherhood movements are on the back foot across the region, obviously, and they’re not represented in the region’s administrations but there is still probably an undercurrent of popular support for this ideology and Erdogan may be targeting that undercurrent of popular support,” Inan Demir, an emerging market economist with Nomura in London, told Ahval news site.

“I suspect when he makes these political statements, they are not only well received by his domestic base in Turkey but perhaps by the Muslim Brotherhood base in Egypt, maybe in Jordan and in [the Palestinian territories]. I think maybe he’s in this for the long run and counting on the day when Muslim Brotherhood groups in the region come back on the ascendency again.”

Whatever Erdogan’s intentions may be and regardless of Turkey launching a cross-border operation in Afrin, the question is whether Turkey has lost its bargaining power altogether. If so, what is to be expected next? No one knows the answers.

Yavuz Baydar is a journalist based in Istanbul. A founding member of the Platform for Independent Journalism (P24) and a news analyst, he won the European Press Prize in 2014. He has been reporting on Turkey and journalism issues since 1980.

Copyright ©2018 The Arab Weekly
 

Turkey threatens confrontation with US in Syria

Kuwait protests to Riyadh after minister 'insulted'

UN alarmed at reports of brutal summary executions in Benghazi

US slammed for withholding Palestinian refugee funds

Iranian woman skydiver looks to break down stereotypes

Saudi jails two human rights defenders

Interpol returns ex-minister wanted for corruption to Iraq

Germany calls for NATO to discuss Turkey’s excursion into Syria

Syrian Kurds won't attend Russia's Sochi congress

Speaker Ryan does not envision ‘strategic alliance’ with Russia

Trump Jerusalem move boosts Palestinian support for armed resistance

Vienna peace talks ‘last hope’ for Syria peace

Syrian Kurds plant roots amid Turkish shelling

US-Turkey tensions escalate over Afrin operation

Rights group fear for jailed Bahraini activist’s health

Syria’s war complicated by Turkey’s Afrin assault

Trump warns Erdogan not to bring US, Turkish forces into conflict

Egypt leader formally registers candidacy for presidential poll

Greek PM: Turkey is an aggressive neighbour

UN picks British former aid official as new Yemen envoy

Syria peace talks in Vienna at 'very critical moment'

Erdogan defies US pressure on northern Syria offensive

95 suspects remain in Saudi custody in anti-graft probe

Libya arrests gang accused of kidnapping, torturing migrants

Activists demand Lebanon investigate claims of mass spying

Israeli culture minister pleased at Oscar shun

Twin car bombs kill at least 30 in Libya's Benghazi

Dozens killed in strikes on Yemen rebel heartland

Germany's Turks, Kurds clash over 'imported' Syria conflict

Israel to allow graves of stolen Jewish babies to be opened

Syria denies carrying out chemical attacks against rebel-held areas

Syrian Kurds fear abandonment despite aiding IS defeat

Russia rejects US accusations it is behind Syria chemical attacks

World powers up the ante on Syria, Russia

Turkey ‘lying’ with claim that IS jihadists are in Afrin

Tillerson meets with British, Saudi, UAE FMs on Yemen

Qaeda leader calls on Muslims to attack Jews, Americans over Jerusalem

Palestinians in occupied West Bank get 3G

Turkish army clashes with Kurdish militia amid US alarm

Turkey arrests dozens accused of ‘terror propaganda’

Three French female jihadists face possible death penalty in Iraq

Russia pension funds may invest in Aramco IPO

Women journalists protest separation during Pence visit to Jerusalem

Tillerson to present US strategy on Syria to European, Arab allies

Egypt military accuses presidential hopeful of committing crimes

 