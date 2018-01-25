First Published: 2018-01-25
Interpol returns ex-minister wanted for corruption to Iraq
Abdel Falah al-Sudani served as Iraq's trade minister from 2006 to 2009, was placed on an Interpol wanted list in June 2014 over conviction for corruption.
Middle East Online

Sudani was linked to a scandal over the import of adulterated tea products.

BAGHDAD - Interpol Thursday handed over to Iraq a former minister arrested in Beirut over a conviction for corruption, in a first such collaboration with the international police body, a government source said.

"Former trade minister Abdel Falah al-Sudani has landed in Baghdad after having been handed over by Interpol," the source said.

"It's the first time that Interpol responds to a government request at that level."

Sudani, who is now aged 70 and also holds citizenship of Britain where he studied, served as trade minister from 2006 to 2009, following the 2003 US-led invasion which toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

Placed on an Interpol wanted list in June 2014, he was arrested at Beirut airport in September last year.

In 2012, the former minister, who belongs to the Dawa party of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, was sentenced in absentia to seven years imprisonment for corruption.

He was linked to a scandal over the import of adulterated tea products during his mandate.

In 2009, he was arrested as he tried to flee the country after having been sacked and charged. He was released on payment of a bail of $43,000 but again fled.

Iraq's Commission of Public Integrity, in a statement, welcomed what it called "years of efforts which led to his extradition" following contacts with Interpol and Britain over fraud involving overpriced imports.

Under an amnesty law, Iraqi officials can escape jail terms if they pay sums which have allegedly been pilfered from public coffers.

Abadi, whose country ranks as the world's 10th most corrupt, said he met Thursday with Interpol's secretary general, Juergen Stock, at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos.
 

Turkey threatens confrontation with US in Syria

Kuwait protests to Riyadh after minister 'insulted'

UN alarmed at reports of brutal summary executions in Benghazi

US slammed for withholding Palestinian refugee funds

Iranian woman skydiver looks to break down stereotypes

UN launches $330 million appeal for Libya

'Oppressor' Trump boosts Palestinian support for armed resistance

Kurds abandoned by Western powers, again

Celebrities express ‘horror’ over Trump Palestinian aid cuts

Saudi jails two human rights defenders

Interpol returns ex-minister wanted for corruption to Iraq

Germany calls for NATO to discuss Turkey’s excursion into Syria

Syrian Kurds won't attend Russia's Sochi congress

Speaker Ryan does not envision ‘strategic alliance’ with Russia

Vienna peace talks ‘last hope’ for Syria peace

Syrian Kurds plant roots amid Turkish shelling

US-Turkey tensions escalate over Afrin operation

Rights group fear for jailed Bahraini activist’s health

Syria’s war complicated by Turkey’s Afrin assault

Trump warns Erdogan not to bring US, Turkish forces into conflict

Egypt leader formally registers candidacy for presidential poll

Greek PM: Turkey is an aggressive neighbour

UN picks British former aid official as new Yemen envoy

Syria peace talks in Vienna at 'very critical moment'

Erdogan defies US pressure on northern Syria offensive

95 suspects remain in Saudi custody in anti-graft probe

Libya arrests gang accused of kidnapping, torturing migrants

Activists demand Lebanon investigate claims of mass spying

Israeli culture minister pleased at Oscar shun

Twin car bombs kill at least 30 in Libya's Benghazi

Dozens killed in strikes on Yemen rebel heartland

Germany's Turks, Kurds clash over 'imported' Syria conflict

Israel to allow graves of stolen Jewish babies to be opened

Syria denies carrying out chemical attacks against rebel-held areas

Syrian Kurds fear abandonment despite aiding IS defeat

Russia rejects US accusations it is behind Syria chemical attacks

World powers up the ante on Syria, Russia

Turkey ‘lying’ with claim that IS jihadists are in Afrin

Tillerson meets with British, Saudi, UAE FMs on Yemen

Qaeda leader calls on Muslims to attack Jews, Americans over Jerusalem

Palestinians in occupied West Bank get 3G

Turkish army clashes with Kurdish militia amid US alarm

Turkey arrests dozens accused of ‘terror propaganda’

Three French female jihadists face possible death penalty in Iraq

Russia pension funds may invest in Aramco IPO

 