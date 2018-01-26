First Published: 2018-01-26
Hundreds protest Morocco trial of journalists
Protesters gather outside Moroccan court in support of four journalists being tried for late 2016 excerpts of parliamentary commission's debates over huge deficit at national pension fund deemed confidential.
Middle East Online

'Freedom of expression is a red line'

RABAT - Hundreds protested on Thursday outside a Moroccan court in support of four journalists being tried for publishing content deemed confidential.

The journalists stand accused of publishing in late 2016 excerpts of a parliamentary commission's debates over huge deficit at the national pension fund.

A member of the Democratic Labour Confederation (CDT) is also being prosecuted for providing information on these debates.

"Freedom of expression is a red line," journalists and activists chanted outside the courthouse in the capital Rabat.

Thursday's hearing was adjourned to March 8 as one of the journalists did not appear for trial.

"This trial is quite unique. We're being prosecuted for publishing accurate information," defendant Abdelhak Belachgar said.

"We're being prosecuted according to elements in the penal code relevant to professional secrecy, not according to the press code," the journalist with Akhbar al-Yaoum newspaper said.

A new press code in Morocco since 2016 no longer includes prison sentences, but reporters continue to be tried under the penal code, New York-based rights group Human Rights Watch says.

The head of the national press union, Abdellah Bekkali, said he was worried by the increase in Morocco of legal cases against journalists.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders ranked Morocco 133rd out of 180 countries in its World Press Freedom Index last year.
 

Afrin region urges Syrian state to defend border against Turkey

HSBC side-steps high-profile Qatar deals in Gulf gauntlet

Mass grave found in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Rabat denounces HRW report on human rights situation in Morocco

Is women's inheritance next on reformist Tunisia's rights agenda?

Erdogan threatens to expand north Syria offensive

Holocaust survivors demand Netanyahu cancel plan to expel refugees

ICC chief prosecutor condemns Libya mosque attack

Syria opposition weighs Russian peace talks invite

Hundreds protest Morocco trial of journalists

UN launches $330 million appeal for Libya

'Oppressor' Trump boosts Palestinian support for armed resistance

Kurds abandoned by Western powers, again

Celebrities express ‘horror’ over Trump Palestinian aid cuts

Turkey threatens confrontation with US in Syria

Saudi jails two human rights defenders

Interpol returns ex-minister wanted for corruption to Iraq

Germany calls for NATO to discuss Turkey’s excursion into Syria

Syrian Kurds won't attend Russia's Sochi congress

Speaker Ryan does not envision ‘strategic alliance’ with Russia

Vienna peace talks ‘last hope’ for Syria peace

Syrian Kurds plant roots amid Turkish shelling

US-Turkey tensions escalate over Afrin operation

Rights group fear for jailed Bahraini activist’s health

Syria’s war complicated by Turkey’s Afrin assault

US slammed for withholding Palestinian refugee funds

UN alarmed at reports of brutal summary executions in Benghazi

Kuwait protests to Riyadh after minister 'insulted'

Trump warns Erdogan not to bring US, Turkish forces into conflict

Egypt leader formally registers candidacy for presidential poll

Greek PM: Turkey is an aggressive neighbour

UN picks British former aid official as new Yemen envoy

Syria peace talks in Vienna at 'very critical moment'

Erdogan defies US pressure on northern Syria offensive

95 suspects remain in Saudi custody in anti-graft probe

Libya arrests gang accused of kidnapping, torturing migrants

Activists demand Lebanon investigate claims of mass spying

Israeli culture minister pleased at Oscar shun

Twin car bombs kill at least 30 in Libya's Benghazi

Dozens killed in strikes on Yemen rebel heartland

Germany's Turks, Kurds clash over 'imported' Syria conflict

Israel to allow graves of stolen Jewish babies to be opened

Syria denies carrying out chemical attacks against rebel-held areas

Syrian Kurds fear abandonment despite aiding IS defeat

Russia rejects US accusations it is behind Syria chemical attacks

 