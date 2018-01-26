First Published: 2018-01-26
Syria opposition weighs Russian peace talks invite
"Peace congress" in Russia is viewed with unease by Syrian opposition, Western countrieswho fear it will sideline UN track and carve out settlement in favour of Assad.
Middle East Online

SNC spokesman Yahya al-Aridi speaks to press in Vienna.

DAMASCUS - Syria's main opposition group signalled it would announce Friday whether it will join next week's "peace congress" in Russia, as the UN held separate talks on finding a way out of conflict in the country.

Regime officials and the main opposition Syrian Negotiations Commission (SNC) were both in Vienna for two days of talks that began Thursday, with Western powers worrying that Moscow is seeking to undermine the UN-backed talks with its own diplomatic push.

As with eight rounds of previous UN talks in Geneva, there was no sign that the opposition and regime would even sit down at the same table, with the warring sides instead meeting separately with United Nations special envoy Staffan de Mistura.

SNC spokesman Yahya al-Aridi, arriving for the talks at the UN's offices in the Austrian capital, said the opposition's goal was "to bring Syria back to life, safe for our people to come home".

As for whether the main opposition will attend Tuesday's closely-watched talks in Sochi -- a prospect dozens of rebel factions have already rejected -- he suggested an announcement would come later Friday.

"We will tell you today, hopefully," he said.

Russia, which has helped turn the Syrian war in the favour of its ally President Bashar al-Assad, has invited 1,600 people to the Black Sea resort to begin hammering out a new constitution for post-war Syria.

The meeting is also backed by Iran and Turkey, two key players in the complex and devastating seven-year-old conflict, but viewed with unease by the opposition and Western countries.

They fear it will sideline the UN track and carve out a settlement in favour of Assad.

Haid Haid, a consulting research fellow at Chatham House think-tank, stopped short of saying Russia was actively trying to sabotage the UN peace process.

But he said that Moscow has huge interests in making sure that any breakthrough comes at Sochi instead.

"They want to present themselves as peace brokers, not only in Syria but in the Middle East in general, a role traditionally carried out by the Americans," Haid told AFP.

"For the Russians to take this role, they have to do what the Americans were not able to do" -- find a solution in Syria, he said.

- Russian firepower -

Russia's military involvement began in September 2015 and has helped Assad's forces reduce the rebels to small pockets of resistance such as the Idlib province and Eastern Ghouta.

The Islamic State group's formerly vast "caliphate" covering swathes of Syria as well as Iraq has meanwhile been all but swept away.

A key factor in IS's demise has been Kurdish forces backed by the West -- but this has made Turkey, rocked by a three-decade insurgency by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in its south, uneasy that the Kurds will be emboldened to try and carve out their own independent state.

The Turkish military on Saturday launched a cross-border operation against Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia in northern Syria, to the great alarm of its NATO allies who have backed the fighters in their battle against IS.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday threatened to expand Turkey's offensive against the Afrin region in Syria to other cities.

"We will continue our fight until there is no terrorist on our border leading to Iraq," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara.

Previous UN-backed attempts have hit a roadblock over the question of Assad's future, with the regime refusing to meet the opposition face-to-face until it drops demands that he steps down.

Putting this thorny issue to one side for now, de Mistura has tried to talk to the two sides about drawing up a new constitution -- just like the Russians aim to do in Sochi next week.
 

Afrin region urges Syrian state to defend border against Turkey

HSBC side-steps high-profile Qatar deals in Gulf gauntlet

Mass grave found in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Rabat denounces HRW report on human rights situation in Morocco

Is women's inheritance next on reformist Tunisia's rights agenda?

Erdogan threatens to expand north Syria offensive

Holocaust survivors demand Netanyahu cancel plan to expel refugees

ICC chief prosecutor condemns Libya mosque attack

Syria opposition weighs Russian peace talks invite

Hundreds protest Morocco trial of journalists

UN launches $330 million appeal for Libya

'Oppressor' Trump boosts Palestinian support for armed resistance

Kurds abandoned by Western powers, again

Celebrities express ‘horror’ over Trump Palestinian aid cuts

Turkey threatens confrontation with US in Syria

Saudi jails two human rights defenders

Interpol returns ex-minister wanted for corruption to Iraq

Germany calls for NATO to discuss Turkey’s excursion into Syria

Syrian Kurds won't attend Russia's Sochi congress

Speaker Ryan does not envision ‘strategic alliance’ with Russia

Vienna peace talks ‘last hope’ for Syria peace

Syrian Kurds plant roots amid Turkish shelling

US-Turkey tensions escalate over Afrin operation

Rights group fear for jailed Bahraini activist’s health

Syria’s war complicated by Turkey’s Afrin assault

US slammed for withholding Palestinian refugee funds

UN alarmed at reports of brutal summary executions in Benghazi

Kuwait protests to Riyadh after minister 'insulted'

Trump warns Erdogan not to bring US, Turkish forces into conflict

Egypt leader formally registers candidacy for presidential poll

Greek PM: Turkey is an aggressive neighbour

UN picks British former aid official as new Yemen envoy

Syria peace talks in Vienna at 'very critical moment'

Erdogan defies US pressure on northern Syria offensive

95 suspects remain in Saudi custody in anti-graft probe

Libya arrests gang accused of kidnapping, torturing migrants

Activists demand Lebanon investigate claims of mass spying

Israeli culture minister pleased at Oscar shun

Twin car bombs kill at least 30 in Libya's Benghazi

Dozens killed in strikes on Yemen rebel heartland

Germany's Turks, Kurds clash over 'imported' Syria conflict

Israel to allow graves of stolen Jewish babies to be opened

Syria denies carrying out chemical attacks against rebel-held areas

Syrian Kurds fear abandonment despite aiding IS defeat

Russia rejects US accusations it is behind Syria chemical attacks

 