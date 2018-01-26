RABAT - The Moroccan government on Thursday denounced the Human Rights Watch's annual report on the human rights situation in the world.

A statement issued by the human rights ministerial commission said on Thursday that the Moroccan authorities expressed their rejection of the false accusations contained in the New York-based rights group HRW's annual report on the human rights situation in the world.

“Following HRW’s report of 18 January 2018, part of which is dedicated to the human rights situation in Morocco, the Moroccan authorities express their rejection of some of the false allegations and false accusations, especially with regard to the events of Al Hoceima and the prosecution of observers following the events of Akadem Izik, as well as public authorities’ dealing with protests and peaceful gatherings, especially in the southern provinces,” said the ministerial commission.

The minister in charge of relations with the parliament and civil society and government spokesman Mustapha El Khalfi confirmed Thursday that Morocco had a firm will to address the imbalances and deal with the human rights issue with responsibility and firmness.

“The government does not ignore or deny the existence of imbalances. On the contrary, the will expressed by the kingdom is to deal responsibly with this issue," he said during a press conference following a cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Saadeddine El Othmani.

Khalfi said that Morocco had adopted a national plan for the promotion of human rights and that the judiciary was being used to rectify a number of imbalances.

He also said that there was also progress in discussing the draft law on the National Council for Human Rights, which had for the first time established a national mechanism for the prevention of torture that will strengthen Morocco's policy in this area.

The ministerial commission said that "the allegations of violations of the rights of those arrested in connection with the events of Al Hoceima and that their trial was unfair are unjustified by the constitutional, legal and factual guarantees which are provided by the judiciary that enjoys its its full independence and exercise of its powers within the framework of all fair trial guarantees."

As for the alleged "systematic prohibition" of gatherings in the southern provinces, the public authorities emphasize that it is not based on factual data. “The management of non-peaceful or unauthorized gatherings is carried out in accordance with Morocco's international law and obligations in the field of human rights,” said the commission.

In 2016, for example, it cited 11,752 gatherings, including 755 in the southern provinces, which were monitored by the regional commissions of the National Council for Human Rights in these regions.

The commission emphasised the Moroccan government's rejection of the allegations and positions adopted by HRW which aims at narrowing the national human rights efforts and fair trial guarantees provided by the independent judiciary.