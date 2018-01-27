First Published: 2018-01-27
Eight dead as US strike hits Iraq forces
Eight Iraqis killed after 'mistake' that sees US air strike hit convoy of police, paramilitaries of Hashed al-Shaabi auxiliary force.
Middle East Online

Killed Iraqis were deployed to support operation against suspected IS militants.

BAGHDAD - An air strike by the US-led coalition battling the Islamic State group hit Iraqi security personnel on Saturday, officials said, in an apparent mistake that killed eight people.

The friendly fire incident drew swift criticism of the US military presence in Iraq from pro-Iranian figures in Baghdad.

"Eight people -- a senior intelligence official, five policemen and a woman -- were killed by a US strike on the centre of Al-Baghdadi," a town in western Iraq, a provincial official said, asking not to be identified.

"It seems the strike was a mistake," the official said of the incident in the Euphrates Valley town, adjacent to the Ain al-Asad airbase 250 kilometres (160 miles) west of the capital.

Those killed were travelling in a convoy which had been deployed to support a dawn raid on suspected IS militants in the area.

Despite the government's declaration of victory over IS last month, the jihadists remain active underground in several regions of Iraq, particularly along the Euphrates Valley and in the vast desert to its west.

The US-led strike destroyed most of the vehicles in the convoy and also wounded 20 people, including the town's police chief, who was in a serious condition, the provincial official said.

Iraq's Joint Operations Command, which coordinates the country's campaign against IS, said it had ordered a special forces raid in the town after receiving intelligence of a "meeting to be attended by terrorist commander Karim al-Samarmad".

It said it had requested "air support from the international coalition".

"Once the terrorist was arrested and while troops were carrying out searches, a grenade was thrown from an adjacent building."

- Investigations opened -

As the special forces troops withdrew to base, they ran into a convoy of police and paramilitaries of the Hashed al-Shaabi auxiliary force that had been sent to support them.

The convoy was composed of pick-up trucks and the returning forces mistook them for jihadists and called in a coalition air strike, the JOC said, lamenting the lack of coordination.

"An inquiry has been opened," it added.

Coalition spokesman Colonel Ryan Dillon said the strike had been carried out at the request of Iraqi forces, who would take the lead in investigating any failings.

"Anything we do in Iraq is in support of the Iraqi security forces. We were asked for support and we provided it," Dillon said.

"Iraqi forces have announced an investigation, they are on the lead for the investigation.

"For any allegation, especially of civilian losses, we conduct an investigation."

But leaders of the pro-Iran militias that form the backbone of the Hashed auxiliary force, which played a major role in the campaign against IS independently of the coalition, were unswayed by the explanation.

Populist Shiite militia leader Moqtada Sadr, who led repeated uprisings against coalition troops during the US-led occupation that followed the 2003 invasion, demanded immediate action against those responsible for the strike.

"Once again the American occupation forces have shown their tyranny and arrogance by flagrantly violating the independence and sovereignty of the Iraqi government," he said on Twitter.

Senior Hashed commander Qais al-Khazali, who heads the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia, said the strike "raises serious and dangerous questions".

Those questions concern "the American military presence in Iraq, the role it intends to play and the justification for its presence after the military defeat of IS," he said on Twitter.
 

US tells Ankara will stop arming YPG

Saudi Arabia frees wealthy prince held in anti-graft drive

Mass grave found in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Rabat denounces HRW report on human rights situation in Morocco

Is women's inheritance next on reformist Tunisia's rights agenda?

Mediators urged not to 'squander' South Sudan peace push

Syria opposition to boycott Russian peace talks

Health workers raise fears that Turkey offensive will lead to 'tragedy'

Eight dead as US strike hits Iraq forces

Tillerson: Russia responsible for Syria chemical attacks

Syria opposition weighs Russian peace talks invite

Erdogan threatens to expand north Syria offensive

Holocaust survivors demand Netanyahu cancel plan to expel refugees

HSBC side-steps high-profile Qatar deals in Gulf gauntlet

ICC chief prosecutor condemns Libya mosque attack

Hundreds protest Morocco trial of journalists

Afrin region urges Syrian state to defend border against Turkey

UN launches $330 million appeal for Libya

'Oppressor' Trump boosts Palestinian support for armed resistance

Kurds abandoned by Western powers, again

Celebrities express ‘horror’ over Trump Palestinian aid cuts

Turkey threatens confrontation with US in Syria

Saudi jails two human rights defenders

Interpol returns ex-minister wanted for corruption to Iraq

Germany calls for NATO to discuss Turkey’s excursion into Syria

Syrian Kurds won't attend Russia's Sochi congress

Speaker Ryan does not envision ‘strategic alliance’ with Russia

Vienna peace talks ‘last hope’ for Syria peace

Syrian Kurds plant roots amid Turkish shelling

US-Turkey tensions escalate over Afrin operation

Rights group fear for jailed Bahraini activist’s health

Syria’s war complicated by Turkey’s Afrin assault

US slammed for withholding Palestinian refugee funds

UN alarmed at reports of brutal summary executions in Benghazi

Kuwait protests to Riyadh after minister 'insulted'

Trump warns Erdogan not to bring US, Turkish forces into conflict

Egypt leader formally registers candidacy for presidential poll

Greek PM: Turkey is an aggressive neighbour

UN picks British former aid official as new Yemen envoy

Syria peace talks in Vienna at 'very critical moment'

Erdogan defies US pressure on northern Syria offensive

95 suspects remain in Saudi custody in anti-graft probe

Libya arrests gang accused of kidnapping, torturing migrants

Activists demand Lebanon investigate claims of mass spying

Israeli culture minister pleased at Oscar shun

 